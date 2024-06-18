Whilst Lamine grabs headlines, José Mourinho names Real Madrid star as ‘best youngster in the world’

Comments laid out by former Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho this week are no doubt set to go down a treat amongst the club’s fanbase.

As much comes after the Portuguese weighed in on the best young talent in world football debate.

Discussion surrounding the standout up-and-coming player across the globe has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines over recent days.

This comes as more and more high-profile figures point towards Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal as THE next global superstar.

The wide-man, still just 16, is fresh off dazzling in Spain’s opener in the European Championships, continuing to build a reputation for himself as a player who could go on to mark a generation.

Speaking in an interview with Philipp Kessler of German outlet ran this week, the same subject, in turn, was put to the aforementioned José Mourinho.

And the newly-appointed Fenerbahçe boss pointed towards a member of the midfield ranks at former club Real Madrid as his pick, explaining:

“When it comes to a player in the future and if you imagine what he can be in a few years, I would say Jude Bellingham. For me, he is the best young player in the world now.”

Conor Laird | GSFN