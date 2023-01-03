While USC thinks about firing Alex Grinch, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh could leave for the NFL

The fact that USC is entering the Big Ten Conference in 2024 makes this next story a lot more important than it would have been in a world in which USC stayed in the Pac-12: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is certainly thinking about going to the NFL.

It doesn’t mean Harbaugh is definitely gone. It doesn’t even mean he is likely to leave. It merely means Harbaugh is thinking about the pros, one year after a serious courtship with the Minnesota Vikings fell apart.

USC has to deal with a lot of big questions after its Cotton Bowl implosion against Tulane, and one part of the larger calculus for the Trojans has to include the possibility that Harbaugh will leave Michigan. The Wolverines will be a USC opponent very soon. They might not play USC in the 2024 Big Ten regular season schedule, but they will be a competitor for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.

USC has to position itself to be the best team in the Big Ten. The Trojans have to think about how they stack up against the best programs in the Big Ten. Right now, the best program in the Big Ten is Michigan, winner of back-to-back Big Ten championships.

Let's dive into this conversation with help from our friends at Wolverines Wire:

Jim Harbaugh to the Broncos? Sources close to the situation tell me, @BruceFeldmanCFB and @byAustinMeek that they believe if he gets an NFL offer, he's taking it: https://t.co/wq5LiFCMgd — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2023

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the TCU Horned Frogs second half action of the Fiesta Bowl Saturday, December 31, 2022.

“There have been multiple reports stating the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts are both interested in Michigan’s head coach,” Wolverines Wire wrote. “The Broncos just fired Nathaniel Hackett who lasted less than a season in Denver and the Colts will be looking for someone to replace interim coach, Jeff Saturday.”

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

Wolverines Wire also noted, however, that “going back to early December, Jim Harbaugh shot down NFL interest. He said he and his staff would be back in Ann Arbor in 2023.”

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Via Wolverines Wire:

“Well, it’s a lot of that time of the year type of speculation but I think no man knows the future,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job that we’ve done here at Michigan. They’re gonna be very happy to learn that we’ll be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023. And for those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they’ll be most likely disappointed to learn and we’ll be back coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

IF HARBAUGH LEAVES MICHIGAN

Matt Campbell would likely become a candidate at Michigan if Harbaugh leaves.

Matt Campbell would likely become a candidate at Michigan if Harbaugh leaves. Keep in mind that Campbell played Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma very competitively in the Big 12 Conference, and that Campbell’s defensive coordinator, Jon Heacock, has had success defending Riley’s offenses. We have covered this subject at Trojans Wire.

DAVE ARANDA

Dave Aranda would likely be a candidate at Michigan, given his previous experience as a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

Dave Aranda would likely be a candidate at Michigan, given his previous experience as a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin. Aranda defeated Riley at Oklahoma in the 2021 season when Baylor beat the Sooners.

LANE KIFFIN

Lane Kiffin's name is bound to emerge as a possibility for Michigan, though how central his name will be in any potential discussion is up for debate.

Lane Kiffin’s name is bound to emerge as a possibility for Michigan, though how central his name will be in any potential discussion is up for debate.

Imagine Kiffin coaching against Riley and USC in the Big Ten. That would be remarkable, to say the least.

WILLIE FRITZ

Fritz wouldn't be the No. 1 candidate, but he can't be ruled out.

Fritz wouldn’t be the No. 1 candidate, but he can’t be ruled out. He is in his early 60s and would have a decade to coach at Michigan if he wanted. Few coaches have increased their stock value more this season.

THE OHIO STATE ANGLE

Ohio State has lost to Michigan two straight years, which has put obvious heat on coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State has lost to Michigan two straight years, which has put obvious heat on coach Ryan Day.

RYAN DAY

The industry scuttlebutt has been that Ryan Day might want an NFL job before too long.

The industry scuttlebutt has been that Ryan Day might want an NFL job before too long. Would Harbaugh leaving Michigan give Day second thoughts about an NFL exit from Ohio State? That’s a huge question if Harbaugh does go to the NFL himself.

NOT IMPOSSIBLE

It's not likely, but also not impossible: USC could enter the Big Ten in 2024 with neither Jim Harbaugh nor Ryan Day coaching at Michigan and Ohio State, respectively.

It’s not likely, but also not impossible: USC could enter the Big Ten in 2024 with neither Jim Harbaugh nor Ryan Day coaching at Michigan and Ohio State, respectively.

RECRUITS AND TRANSFERS

We could be on the verge of a situation in which:

We could be on the verge of a situation in which:

A lot of recruits think about decommitting from Michigan if Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. A lot of transfers wait to make decisions based on who Michigan hires as its new head coach if Harbaugh leaves.

USC VS MICHIGAN

USC would need to think about how its moves would affect the transfer portal and recruiting trail calculus, relative to Michigan, if Harbaugh leaves.

USC would need to think about how its moves would affect the transfer portal and recruiting trail calculus, relative to Michigan, if Harbaugh leaves.

Even if Harbaugh doesn’t leave, USC needs to think about how its alignment positions the Trojans to compete in the Big Ten. That’s now just one season away. This upcoming 2023 season will be USC’s last in the Pac-12. Decisions should already own a Big Ten focus.

ALEX GRINCH

If we get to a point where recruits and transfers are considering USC and Michigan as their two main schools, or two of their final five destinations, the Trojans need to do research and see if Alex Grinch is causing prospects to turn away from USC.

If we get to a point where recruits and transfers are considering USC and Michigan as their two main schools, or two of their final five destinations, the Trojans need to do research and see if Alex Grinch is causing prospects to turn away from USC. If that’s the case, that should definitely affect how they move forward.

