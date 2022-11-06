While USC survived Cal, UCLA escaped Arizona State in an eerily similar contest
USC versus Cal and UCLA versus Arizona State both showed us on Saturday night why the big Nov. 19 game between the Trojans and Bruins promises a lot of offensive fireworks and defensive ineptitude. Both teams contain the same basic identity: Their offenses are elite and will be extremely hard to stop. Their defenses are ordinary at best, terrible at worst, and have to find a way to make a few leverage-bearing plays each game. They don’t have to be amazing, but they do have to be remotely competent and handle key moments.
This leads us to the discovery of just how similar UCLA’s and USC’s Saturday games were in Week 10. Let’s go through the details:
THE SETUP
I feel like USC and UCLA are playing parallel games right now.
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022
THE PARALLELS
Literally both games just had the underdog score make it a one-score game, then convert the two-point conversion. Wild. https://t.co/7LiD9afkVo
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022
THE OFFENSES
USC and UCLA both put games away with their offense.
The two teams are on very similar tracks, and they both have just one game left before November 19 in Pasadena.
Over-under? 122.5.#Maybe
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022
14 TO 8 TO 6
USC 41, Cal 35, which just went for 2 down 8 and made it.
UCLA 42, Arizona State 36, which just went for 2 down 8 and made it.
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022
SHOOTOUTS
Earlier tonight, SMU beat Houston 77-63.
Is that going to be the final score of USC-UCLA?
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022
OTHERS NOTICED
watching UCLA and USC both pull away from inferior competition at the same time and just wishing we could fast-forward two weeks
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2022
ANOTHER CONNECTION
UCLA and USC are in much tighter games than they should be right now
— Topple (@Ferrior_) November 6, 2022
BRUIN FAN REACTION
UCLA and USC have both become very weird again at the exact same time
— carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 6, 2022
PAC MAN
UCLA has given up 36 points to an ASU team that scored 25 against USC. This is the Pac, man. https://t.co/XbocTRIyne
— Ry (@JustRyCole) November 6, 2022
PAC-12 DRUNKENNESS
USC and UCLA didn't get the memo to handle business without a problem til their showdown.
Two drunk games right now.
— Evan Barnes (@evan_b) November 6, 2022
TWINS
USC up 6 wit 2:31 left.
UCLA up 6 with 6:24 left.
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 6, 2022
ON DEFENSE
UCLA and USC looking equally unserious
— Miles Prower (@Al_RamBro) November 6, 2022
ON ONE SIDE OF THE BALL
USC and ucla falling apart at the same time
— Liam (@lconley55) November 6, 2022
LA BUDDIES
Lol bruh what is with the near identical UCLA/USC scores right now 😂
— LAtrombonist (@LaTrombonist) November 6, 2022
NOT THE OFFENSES
UCLA & USC are simultaneously imploding.
— Will Galvez (@willlgalvez) November 6, 2022
BUT THEY WON, UNLIKE BAMA AND CLEMSON
USC and UCLA are not exactly making the case for a 1 Loss Pac12 champ to make the CFP
— Jakob Sanderson (@FF_RTDB) November 6, 2022
REALITY
Both USC and UCLA had huge leads as far as the 4th quarter. Both teams have allowed their opponents to come back within one score. Gotta play D if you want to go against the Georgias, Ohio States, etc
— Jared (@JaredB19) November 6, 2022
MEME TIME
USC and UCLA tonight not being able to put inferior teams away pic.twitter.com/LqtfNrvQ4w
— Christian Gonzalez (@Christian_Gee17) November 6, 2022
WELL, NOT QUITE THAT FAR
Usc and Ucla with the choke jobs
— Mr 25K (@DanteTaught_Me) November 6, 2022
7-1 VS 3-5
Arizona state vs UCLA… usc vs cal… both 7-1 vs 3-5… 1 score game… pic.twitter.com/iEHmxNzaqW
— Chosen One (@ChosenOneCle) November 6, 2022
STATISTICAL COMPARISON: UCLA VS USC IN TOTAL YARDS GAINED IN WEEK 10
UCLA gained 571 yards against Arizona State.
USC gained 515 yards against Cal.
UCLA VS USC IN YARDS ALLOWED IN WEEK 10
UCLA allowed 468 yards to ASU.
USC allowed 469 yards to Cal.
UCLA AND USC QBs: DTR VS CALEB
Dorian Thompson-Robinson scored four touchdowns against ASU.
Caleb Williams scored five touchdowns against Cal.
TIME OF POSSESSION
UCLA had the ball for under 24 minutes, USC only 28. Their opponents had the ball several more minutes.
SECOND-HALF DEFENSIVE DISASTERS
UCLA allowed 26 second-half points to Arizona State.
USC allowed 28 second-half points to Cal.
SWEAT
UCLA led by 25 points before having its lead cut to six and needing to finish the game with one more offensive drive which gained a touchdown.
USC led by 20 points before having its lead cut to six and needing to finish the game with more more offensive drive which gained a decisive first down.