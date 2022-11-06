While USC survived Cal, UCLA escaped Arizona State in an eerily similar contest

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

USC versus Cal and UCLA versus Arizona State both showed us on Saturday night why the big Nov. 19 game between the Trojans and Bruins promises a lot of offensive fireworks and defensive ineptitude. Both teams contain the same basic identity: Their offenses are elite and will be extremely hard to stop. Their defenses are ordinary at best, terrible at worst, and have to find a way to make a few leverage-bearing plays each game. They don’t have to be amazing, but they do have to be remotely competent and handle key moments.

This leads us to the discovery of just how similar UCLA’s and USC’s Saturday games were in Week 10. Let’s go through the details:

THE SETUP

THE PARALLELS

THE OFFENSES

14 TO 8 TO 6

SHOOTOUTS

OTHERS NOTICED

ANOTHER CONNECTION

BRUIN FAN REACTION

PAC MAN

PAC-12 DRUNKENNESS

TWINS

ON DEFENSE

ON ONE SIDE OF THE BALL

LA BUDDIES

NOT THE OFFENSES

BUT THEY WON, UNLIKE BAMA AND CLEMSON

REALITY

MEME TIME

WELL, NOT QUITE THAT FAR

7-1 VS 3-5

STATISTICAL COMPARISON: UCLA VS USC IN TOTAL YARDS GAINED IN WEEK 10

UCLA gained 571 yards against Arizona State.

USC gained 515 yards against Cal.

UCLA VS USC IN YARDS ALLOWED IN WEEK 10

UCLA allowed 468 yards to ASU.

USC allowed 469 yards to Cal.

UCLA AND USC QBs: DTR VS CALEB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson scored four touchdowns against ASU.

Caleb Williams scored five touchdowns against Cal.

TIME OF POSSESSION

UCLA had the ball for under 24 minutes, USC only 28. Their opponents had the ball several more minutes.

SECOND-HALF DEFENSIVE DISASTERS

UCLA allowed 26 second-half points to Arizona State.

USC allowed 28 second-half points to Cal.

SWEAT

UCLA led by 25 points before having its lead cut to six and needing to finish the game with one more offensive drive which gained a touchdown.

USC led by 20 points before having its lead cut to six and needing to finish the game with more more offensive drive which gained a decisive first down.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories