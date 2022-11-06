While USC survived Cal, UCLA escaped Arizona State in an eerily similar contest

USC versus Cal and UCLA versus Arizona State both showed us on Saturday night why the big Nov. 19 game between the Trojans and Bruins promises a lot of offensive fireworks and defensive ineptitude. Both teams contain the same basic identity: Their offenses are elite and will be extremely hard to stop. Their defenses are ordinary at best, terrible at worst, and have to find a way to make a few leverage-bearing plays each game. They don’t have to be amazing, but they do have to be remotely competent and handle key moments.

This leads us to the discovery of just how similar UCLA’s and USC’s Saturday games were in Week 10. Let’s go through the details:

THE SETUP

I feel like USC and UCLA are playing parallel games right now. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022

THE PARALLELS

Literally both games just had the underdog score make it a one-score game, then convert the two-point conversion. Wild. https://t.co/7LiD9afkVo — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 6, 2022

THE OFFENSES

USC and UCLA both put games away with their offense. The two teams are on very similar tracks, and they both have just one game left before November 19 in Pasadena. Over-under? 122.5.#Maybe — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022

14 TO 8 TO 6

USC 41, Cal 35, which just went for 2 down 8 and made it. UCLA 42, Arizona State 36, which just went for 2 down 8 and made it. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022

SHOOTOUTS

Earlier tonight, SMU beat Houston 77-63. Is that going to be the final score of USC-UCLA? — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022

OTHERS NOTICED

watching UCLA and USC both pull away from inferior competition at the same time and just wishing we could fast-forward two weeks — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2022

ANOTHER CONNECTION

UCLA and USC are in much tighter games than they should be right now — Topple (@Ferrior_) November 6, 2022

BRUIN FAN REACTION

UCLA and USC have both become very weird again at the exact same time — carlos: a pac-12 enjoyer (@equitybruin) November 6, 2022

PAC MAN

UCLA has given up 36 points to an ASU team that scored 25 against USC. This is the Pac, man. https://t.co/XbocTRIyne — Ry (@JustRyCole) November 6, 2022

PAC-12 DRUNKENNESS

USC and UCLA didn't get the memo to handle business without a problem til their showdown. Two drunk games right now. — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) November 6, 2022

TWINS

USC up 6 wit 2:31 left. UCLA up 6 with 6:24 left. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 6, 2022

ON DEFENSE

UCLA and USC looking equally unserious — Miles Prower (@Al_RamBro) November 6, 2022

ON ONE SIDE OF THE BALL

USC and ucla falling apart at the same time — Liam (@lconley55) November 6, 2022

LA BUDDIES

Lol bruh what is with the near identical UCLA/USC scores right now 😂 — LAtrombonist (@LaTrombonist) November 6, 2022

NOT THE OFFENSES

UCLA & USC are simultaneously imploding. — Will Galvez (@willlgalvez) November 6, 2022

BUT THEY WON, UNLIKE BAMA AND CLEMSON

USC and UCLA are not exactly making the case for a 1 Loss Pac12 champ to make the CFP — Jakob Sanderson (@FF_RTDB) November 6, 2022

REALITY

Both USC and UCLA had huge leads as far as the 4th quarter. Both teams have allowed their opponents to come back within one score. Gotta play D if you want to go against the Georgias, Ohio States, etc — Jared (@JaredB19) November 6, 2022

MEME TIME

USC and UCLA tonight not being able to put inferior teams away pic.twitter.com/LqtfNrvQ4w — Christian Gonzalez (@Christian_Gee17) November 6, 2022

WELL, NOT QUITE THAT FAR

Usc and Ucla with the choke jobs — Mr 25K (@DanteTaught_Me) November 6, 2022

7-1 VS 3-5

Arizona state vs UCLA… usc vs cal… both 7-1 vs 3-5… 1 score game… pic.twitter.com/iEHmxNzaqW — Chosen One (@ChosenOneCle) November 6, 2022

STATISTICAL COMPARISON: UCLA VS USC IN TOTAL YARDS GAINED IN WEEK 10

UCLA gained 571 yards against Arizona State.

USC gained 515 yards against Cal.

UCLA VS USC IN YARDS ALLOWED IN WEEK 10

UCLA allowed 468 yards to ASU.

USC allowed 469 yards to Cal.

UCLA AND USC QBs: DTR VS CALEB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson scored four touchdowns against ASU.

Caleb Williams scored five touchdowns against Cal.

TIME OF POSSESSION

UCLA had the ball for under 24 minutes, USC only 28. Their opponents had the ball several more minutes.

SECOND-HALF DEFENSIVE DISASTERS

UCLA allowed 26 second-half points to Arizona State.

USC allowed 28 second-half points to Cal.

SWEAT

UCLA led by 25 points before having its lead cut to six and needing to finish the game with one more offensive drive which gained a touchdown.

USC led by 20 points before having its lead cut to six and needing to finish the game with more more offensive drive which gained a decisive first down.

