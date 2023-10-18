While USC basketball prepares for this season, it is building for next season

Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles committed to USC several days ago.

The local product and four-star recruit had this to say on staying home in Southern California:

“It’s close to home, represent the hometown team and I can just be myself,” he said. “The coaches really believe in me and we can make a big impact on the Big Ten.” Perry told 247Sports.

Perry chose the Trojans over a final six that included Stanford, Gonzaga, Oregon, Colorado and TCU.

Perry is ranked No. 42 overall in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class. He is rated as the No. 10 point guard.

In 23 games with Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, Perry averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Trent Perry is the second commitment in the 2024 class for USC men’s basketball, joining Top 100 guard Liam Campbell.

Andy Enfield had previously struggled to land point guards on the trail, but now he has a winning streak with Isaiah Collier and now Trent Perry.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire