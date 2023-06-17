While San Diego State Pac-12 drama plays out, SMU considers its options

The San Diego State Aztecs clearly want to leave the Mountain West. We know that much.

We also know that Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff has not finalized a media rights deal for the conference, the obvious holdup in the larger process of extending a formal invitation to San Diego State. If the media rights deal was done, San Diego State would almost certainly have been given an invitation, and the Aztecs wouldn’t be in limbo right now, wanting to leave the Mountain West yet not having a fully-prepared home to move into.

Given this very fluid situation — one in which the Big 12, at least theoretically, could step into the void and woo San Diego State while the Pac-12 fails to finish its media rights deal — one has to wonder what SMU is thinking.

The Mustangs have been courted by Kliavkoff and the Pac-12. Industry insiders believe that if the Pac-12 wants to move to 12 teams (not 11), SMU is the most likely candidate to join San Diego State and create a new 12-team conference.

Does SMU need to make a quick move, or should it sit back and wait for the San Diego State drama to play out?

Let’s keep one point in mind: With Cincinnati, UCF, BYU, and Houston all moving to the Big 12, SMU — in a watered-down AAC — might actually have a much more reasonable path to the 12-team College Football Playoff if it stays in the AAC. The AAC is bringing in Charlotte, Rice, North Texas, UAB, and Florida Atlantic. SMU can beat those schools, win the AAC title, and get that seat at the table in a larger playoff field.

SMU doesn’t need to rush out the door. SMU should be leveraging offers — if it receives them — from the Big 12 and Pac-12. The Mustangs can do some comparison shopping.

They don’t need to hurry.

