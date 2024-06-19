[Getty Images]

BBC Radio Nottingham reporter Colin Fray has been reacting to Forest's 2024-25 fixtures on the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast: "I don't think there can be any complaints, certainly not the kind of complaints they had last season.

"I always think on fixture release day, it is a little bit like 'well, you are going to have to play all the teams twice at some point during the season'. And, until last season, I have never really thought you could get a bad fixture list or a good fixture list.

"Then last season's came out.

"You almost couldn't make it up, what the fixtures gave Forest last season, with tough games at the start and end. But while that one was a shocker, this one isn't.

"First day, then Boxing Day and any local derbies you might have in there are always what you look for when the fixtures come out for any team. From a Forest point of view, Spurs at home on Boxing Day is a cracker of a fixture. It is also the only home game around Christmas with three away - Brentford just before Christmas, Everton on 29 December and Wolves on 4 January.

"At this stage - we're more than 11 months away and don't know squads or form - but on the face of it, three of your last five at home against Brentford, Leicester and Chelsea on the last day, but with trips to Palace and West Ham it doesn't look the worst run-in.

"When you look at the end of October and November, that is the area of the fixture list where you go 'that is a tough few weeks of fixtures'."

