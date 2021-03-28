While Nets add LaMarcus Aldridge, Knicks likely out of Andre Drummond sweepstakes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — The Nets, at this point, are not just a super team. They are a special event crossover super team special. Expectations have elevated to title-or-flop for the outer borough.

But as one NYC squad collects Infinity Gems, the other will probably ride out their feel-good season at status quo, or close enough to it. Andre Drummond, the last remaining former All-Star on the market, will likely join another team as a free agent, presumably either the Celtics or the Lakers, as the Knicks began leaking Saturday that their interest has waned in Drummond. Either way, it’s no great loss for Tom Thibodeau’s squad.

Drummond’s fit in New York would’ve been awkward: They have a young starting center, Mitchell Robinson, who has been hailed as a future cornerstone. His spring and size make him a worthy of a stronger look before a decision on Robinson’s contract, which is currently extension-eligible. There were also concerns about Drummond’s ball-dominating/paint-clogging presence stifling Julius Randle’s game.

New York still owns roughly $14 million in cap space that doesn’t roll over into the 2021 free agency. The money’s best use now is to facilitate a trade around the draft, but there are also lesser players still available in the buyout market like Jeff Teague and Gorgui Dieng.

“Just use it wisely,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of the cap space. “Always looking at opportunities to improve the club. If something makes sense, then we’ll do it.”

The Nets, meanwhile, inked LaMarcus Aldridge as a free agent Saturday, securing yet another former All-Star to their obscenely rich roster. They have a combined 41 All-Star appearances on the roster. FORTY-ONE. And that’s not counting the coaching staff.

If the NBA is worried about competitive balance, it should change the buyout process.

The Knicks, who entered Saturday’s game against the Bucks tied for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, have one combined All-Star appearance. But it’s significant because it occurred this season as Randle’s reward for lifting the team into playoff contention.

KENNY PAYNE STAYING PUT

Despite heavy interest from DePaul University, Kenny Payne is remaining with the Knicks as an assistant.

Payne had spoken to DePaul officials, including an athletic director he previously worked with at Kentucky, and was “close” to securing the school’s head coaching job, according to the university’s student-run newspaper, The DePaulia.

But it never happened. The entire Knicks staff is intact after some uncertainty. Two other Knicks assistants — Johnnie Bryant and Mike Woodson — were also linked to NCAA jobs at Utah and Indiana, respectively.

“Obviously very pleased that they’re being recognized and all are very capable but I’m obviously pleased that they’re staying,” Thibodeau said.

Recommended Stories

  • LaMarcus Aldridge reportedly signing with Nets, who get even deeper with addition

    The veteran big man brings his midrange game to a squad filled with superstars that are willing to share the ball.

  • Knicks takeaways from Saturday's 102-96 win over Bucks, including a clutch performance from Alec Burks

    Alec Burks knocked six of 12 three-pointers en route to the Knicks' 102-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

  • AP source: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Brooklyn Nets

    The Nets aren't finished bringing big names to Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge is next after deciding Saturday to sign with the Nets for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the details said. After reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the veteran forward quickly became a coveted free agent for contending teams.

  • UFC 260 predictions: Who’s picking Francis Ngannou to take Stipe Miocic’s title?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC 260 main card, featuring champ Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title fight.

  • Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury

    Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards completed a 106-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night after All-Star guard Bradley Beal's injury-shortened outing. Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes before the NBA's leading scorer departed early in the third quarter with a bruised hip after starting the game with a sore right foot. “I’ve been around a lot of guys that can bounce back, and he might be one of the best ones,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of Beal's prognosis.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge to sign one-year deal with Nets

    The Brooklyn Nets superteam is getting more, well, super.

  • Mitchell Robinson's injury might change Knicks' plans regarding Andre Drummond

    Prior to Mitchell Robinson's injury against Milwaukee, the Knicks’ interest in signing Andre Drummond had cooled, per sources.

  • Kings takeaways: What we learned in wild 100-98 win over Cavaliers

    Winning ugly feels a lot better than losing pretty. James Ham delivers the takeaways.

  • NBA fans react to seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge joining the Nets

    The Nets' loaded superteam just got better.

  • Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s title win at UFC 260: ‘Show me the money’

    Jon Jones is presumed to be the first title challenge for new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics expect Andre Drummond to land with the Lakers

    The Boston Celtics are pursuing Andre Drummond, but they aren't expecting to land the former Cleveland Cavaliers big man.

  • Trade: Rangers send Brendan Lemieux to Kings; Kravtsov time soon?

    The New York Rangers will get a fourth-round draft pick in return in the trade and potentially open a roster spot for Vitali Kravstov.

  • Derrick Rose with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Derrick Rose (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 03/27/2021

  • Kristian Winfield: Nets didn’t need to make a trade before the deadline. They need a healthy Kevin Durant.

    As other Eastern Conference title contenders improved at the NBA trade deadline, the Nets stood pat and refrained from any deals. The significant improvement of the Nets’ potential playoff competition does not faze Nets head coach Steve Nash. “I don’t really consider too much the other teams,” Nash said Friday. “I’m really worried about our group and trying to make sure that we’re staying on ...

  • Kings beat Cavs on Barnes' 3-pointer at the buzzer

    Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching an inbounds pass from the opposite end of the court and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night. Barnes finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists, and Richaun Holmes added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

  • Nine years later, Kyle Shanahan makes his RGIII trade

    In 2012, Washington gave up three first-round picks and a second-round pick to get quarterback Robert Griffin III. The coach and offensive coordinator at the time, Mike and Kyle Shanahan, respectively, were not on board with that approach. Nine years later, Kyle Shanahan has made an RGIII-style trade of his own. Presumably, the trade from [more]

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou folds Stipe Miocic unconscious to win heavyweight title

    At UFC 260, Francis Ngannou exacted his revenge when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the pay-per-view main event to become champion.

  • NFL draft: Even Trevor Lawrence was blown away by Zach Wilson's pro-day laser

    Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?

  • Jon Jones says 'Show me the money' after Francis Ngannou becomes UFC heavyweight champion

    Here we go.