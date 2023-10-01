While it may appear weaker at the top, SEC football has plenty of parity. Here's my Top 25.

During Saturday’s slate of college football, I caught myself wondering how good the SEC is this year. Between Georgia struggling at Auburn, LSU getting dismantled defensively against Ole Miss and Florida getting rocked by Kentucky, it feels like a down year for the conference typically dominating the sport.

That's not the case as I learned when submitting my AP Top 25 ballot early Sunday morning after covering Alabama’s win against Mississippi State, I have six SEC teams in my ballot after the Week 5 action.

I’ve got Georgia at No. 2, Alabama at 9, Ole Miss at 15, Tennessee at 20, Missouri at 21 and Kentucky at 22. The argument could be made for LSU, with losses at Florida State and at Ole Miss, to still be ranked as well.

The conference may not be as strong at the top, with Georgia as the lone team I still feel confident will make the College Football Playoff. But the SEC has as much parity as ever, and that rules.

The SEC West seems to have four teams in position to compete for a spot in the conference title game. Teams will likely beat up on themselves and knock some out of the Top 25. It still makes for a fun year in the SEC.

Who is the best Pac-12 team?

Southern Cal’s defense gave a nice tribute to the European Ryder Cup team by putting a Swiss cheese defense on the field against Colorado. The Trojans have an issue that can’t just be fixed by star quarterback Caleb Williams.

USC’s defense is a liability. Washington, another Pac-12 team in the top 10, has a similar issue. Could Oregon be the best team in the loaded conference?

I’ve still got Washington ranked highest among Pac-12 teams at No. 5. I’ve got Oregon three spots below with USC a couple spots behind.

All three have had decent schedules so far, but the upcoming stretch is what fans have been waiting for to help determine the best team in the best conference. Washington and Oregon have bye weeks before facing each other in Seattle on Oct. 14. USC hosts Arizona before traveling to Notre Dame and hosting Utah.

Fresno State, Louisville enter my poll

Remember what I said about LSU having a case to be in my ballot? The reason for the Tigers’ exit is largely based on the undefeated teams worthy of getting in.

Fresno State has picked up a pair of Power Five wins. The Bulldogs remain a legit team two years after coach Kalen DeBoer’s departure for Washington. Louisville, led by new coach Jeff Brohm, picked up a signature win Saturday by going on the road to beat NC State.

The ballot seems to shake up each week for the teams between 18-25. Will these two remain in the poll or follow the trend of teams dropping out? Louisville hosts Notre Dame next while Fresno State goes to Wyoming. The Cardinals and Bulldogs will have a chance to prove they belong.

Stefan Krajisnik’s AP Top 25 after Week 5

No. 1 Florida State

No. 2 Georgia

No. 3 Texas

No. 4 Ohio State

No. 5 Washington

No. 6 Penn State

No. 7 Michigan

No. 8 Oregon

No. 9 Alabama

No. 10 USC

No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 12 Oklahoma

No. 13 North Carolina

No. 14 Washington State

No. 15 Ole Miss

No. 16 Oregon State

No. 17 Miami

No. 18 Utah

No. 19 Duke

No. 20 Tennessee

No. 21 Mizzou

No. 22 Kentucky

No. 23 Fresno State

No. 24 Kansas State

No. 25 Louisville

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Here's my Top 25 ballot and why the SEC still rules with six teams