While Lincoln Riley struggles at USC, Brent Venables is thriving at Oklahoma

Matt Zemek
·5 min read
Oklahoma fans are loving life right now. They should be after they beat Texas on Saturday to remain unbeaten and become the Big 12’s leading College Football Playoff contender.

Sooners Wire noted that OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby — under fire from OU fans earlier in the season — stepped up his game and called great plays against Texas:

“It’s not been perfect since Jeff Lebby came to Norman. The criticism has been there. But say what you want, Lebby brought it on Saturday.

“The play-calling was fantastic. The Oklahoma Sooners went for 486 yards and had their first 200+ yard rushing game since the week one win over Arkansas State. Mind you, this was against one of the best defensive lines in the country. A unit that tormented an Alabama Crimson Tide offense earlier in the season.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley isn’t putting the USC offense in positions to succeed. Arizona’s staff outcoached him on Saturday. USC is simply not improving as a team. Oklahoma has made big forward steps.

Let’s look at some of the details Oklahoma and Brent Venables are getting right, while Riley struggles at USC:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire