While left out of CFP, FSU football could still be voted No. 1 by AP voters with OB win

Florida State football players, listen up: I know you are still steaming.

But I’m not here to feed into your frustration by breaking down the corruption and unfairness that is the current sham of a college football playoff system. #FSUTwitter is handling that task just fine.

Here is what I want you to hear: What if I told you FSU could still win a national championship?

No, I’m not talking about UCF making a trophy out of a toilet plunger and some aluminum foil and claiming it’s real.

I’m talking about a national championship trophy that has been around for more than 50 years and has been the gold-standard for titles during that entire span.

I’m talking about winning the Associated Press final college football poll. You know when programs tout their total number of national titles? They are almost certainly counting the crowns bestowed by the winner of the AP poll.

The No. 1 team in the AP poll released after the last bowl game IS a national champion. Period. It’s been that way since 1968.

And I’ve got a secret for you: AP pollsters do NOT have to vote for the college playoff winner. My friend Jim Henry with the Democrat confirmed that this week.

Here's a potential path for FSU football to claim a national championship

Let’s play this out.

Either Alabama or Texas (one-loss teams, as you very well know) win the national title and Florida State beats Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

That will leave one, and only one, Power 5 team undefeated.

And that team will have defeated Georgia, which apparently is the magic criteria to be included in the playoff (see: Alabama).

Now, let’s talk about AP poll voters -- the sportswriters. A couple decades ago, I was one, so I know a little bit about how they work.

First, they don’t like being told what to do. Second, most of them do what they do because they love it – it’s far from lucrative work. Third, some of them have become quite fed up with ESPN and the ungodly money and corruption that is driving college athletics.

The outcry from (mainly non-ESPN – except you, Booger McFarland – we love you man!) media after FSU was robbed of a playoff spot has been vociferous, particularly the legendary Tim Brando, now with Fox.

I think that if those sportswriters have a chance to stick it to the powers that be and vote FSU No. 1, they will do it.

Here’s another reason they might do it – because they truly think the Noles are the best team and deserve the championship.

Now, I admit the word “if” has appeared in here a lot.

At the top of the list is Florida State beating Georgia, to whom they are a two-touchdown underdog. But I have a belief in this Seminole team. I think they can beat Georgia. And then, it’s basically a 50-50 shot as to whether one of the one-loss teams wins the playoffs.

1980 FSU football team didn't get shot to play for national championship

By the way, if you think this stuff hasn’t happened before to the Noles, I take you back to 1980, one of my favorite Florida State teams.

The Noles ended the year 10-1 with back-to-back wins over Nebraska and Pitt, who were both top-5 teams when they played. FSU finished the regular season No. 2 behind an undefeated No. 1 team, but back then, the bowl bids went out before the season ended and bowl official expected Notre Dame to remain undefeated with a win over USC and paired the Irish against the No. 1 team in the Sugar Bowl.

But Notre Dame lost, so even though FSU rose to No. 2, they went to the Orange Bowl and played Oklahoma and didn’t get a shot at playing for a title.

The No. 1 team that year? Georgia.

So, back to you, FSU players. I know opting out is a tough, complicated decision. But you need to know that this may be more than just a really nice bowl game in Doak South. If Florida State can find a way to beat the mighty Bulldogs, and a one-loss team wins the playoff, I truly believe AP voters would give FSU a long, hard look for No. 1.

And by the way, FSU fans, if Noles key players do decide to stick around, you darned well better “opt in” for going to the bowl game in Miami!

If all that happens then, maybe, FSU players, coaches, students and fans could find some justice for this amazing team and amazing season.

Skip Foster is president of Hammerhead Communications and the former publisher of the Democrat.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football can make national title statement with win over Georgia