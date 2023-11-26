While jockeying for a playoff spot, Texas tries to maintain its focus on a Big 12 title

For much of his adult life, Steve Sarkisian has been a football coach.

He did spend three years as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League, and he worked in sales for a little while after that. But for the most part, he's been a coach.

As his Texas football team eyes the postseason, it might be time for Sarkisian to get into politics.

Unless asked, Sarkisian has been reluctant to talk about UT's placement in the College Football Playoff rankings. But with the four semifinalists set to be revealed in a week, does the Longhorns' head coach need to ramp up the public campaigning?

Texas has been the No. 7 team in each of the four polls released by the CFP committee. The Longhorns will receive one last update from the committee Tuesday.

Torre Becton, Texas' director of football performance, warms up the Longhorns before they take the field against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Nov. 11. Texas will meet Oklahoma State in this week's Big 12 championship game knowing a College Football Playoff bid could be on the line.

Texas (11-1) will most assuredly still be ranked behind No. 1 Georgia (12-0), No. 3 Michigan (12-0), No. 4 Washington (12-0) and No. 5 Florida State (12-0). Where No. 2 Ohio State (11-1) falls to after it was beaten by Michigan is anybody's guess. Texas also has been looking up at another one-loss team, No. 6 Oregon, which dropped a 36-33 decision at Washington on Oct. 14.

Making the case for Texas

After Friday's 57-7 win over Texas Tech, Sarkisian was asked if he's coaching the best one-loss team in the country. At the time, Oregon and Alabama were really the only other one-loss teams in the conversation. Ohio State has since been on the losing end of a 30-24 score against its hated rival.

As he has a time or two already, Sarkisian responded that the 34-24 win that Texas recorded at Alabama in September should not be overlooked. Alabama had gone 52-1 in its previous 53 home games.

"I don't get to watch the other teams play like that, and so I don't know how everybody's doing it and how everybody's going, how everybody's working," said Sarkisian, whose team's lone loss came against Oklahoma in October. "I won't back off the fact that I think we have the best win in the country this year. I think going into Tuscaloosa, Ala., and beating them by double digits. I've said this before and I know we're going into that league next year, if it were that easy, then other teams in the SEC would have done it in the other 53 games that they went 52-1 in.

"I'm proud of our guys for what we've accomplished up to this point in the season. We'll see how the dust settles next week, but we've got to handle our business. That's the most important thing."

After last Friday's 57-7 win over Texas Tech, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shared his thoughts on why the Longhorns merit a CFP invitation. "I won't back off the fact that I think we have the best win in the country this year," he said, referring to the double-digit victory at Alabama in September.

Texas must take care of business this week

Sarkisian isn't wrong. If Texas doesn't handle its business this week, this entire discussion becomes moot.

That business is an appearance in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-3) will meet at Arlington's AT&T Stadium to decide the conference championship. Texas hasn't won a Big 12 title since 2009. Oklahoma State was last crowned in 2011.

"The goal isn't just to get to the Big 12, it's obviously to win the Big 12," UT linebacker Jaylan Ford said. "We've still got one game in front of us. Knowing what's at stake, I don't think it really needs much of a hoo-rah speech or a coach to tell you to bring your 'A' game. I think everybody's ready for it."

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford tackles Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton during the Longhorns' 57-7 victory Friday.

By the time that Texas kicks off Saturday, the Longhorns will know the final score of the Pac-12 championship game. Washington and Oregon will play for that title Friday night. Saturday's schedule also features Georgia fighting No. 8 Alabama for SEC supremacy at 3 p.m. In the evening, Florida State will attempt to remain undefeated against No. 10 Louisville in the ACC finale, while Michigan has drawn No. 17 Iowa as its opponent in the Big Ten title game.

The Big 12 title game will be the most important game in its time slot. Texas enters this week with a six-game winning streak and is coming off its most lopsided rout of a Big 12 opponent since 2007. Oklahoma State survived a challenge from BYU in double overtime to secure its trip to Arlington, but the Cowboys do have impressive wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State on their résumé.

When Ford was asked about the idea of campaigning to the CFP committee, he said it "wouldn't hurt to go have a shutout game and have a no-question performance." He also noted that the team was well aware of its standing each week.

"We're going to be ready for whatever," Ford said. "We're going to go out there. I have the most confidence in offense and defense, special teams, everybody in this facility. I'm really excited to get a chance to go to the Big 12."

Even though neither team has been crowned in the past decade, both Texas and Oklahoma State have made somewhat recent appearances in the Big 12 championship game. Texas was upended by rival Oklahoma in the 2018 title tilt. Two years ago, Oklahoma State had its championship hopes dashed by a fourth-down stop near the goal line in the final minute of a battle with Baylor.

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2), 11 a.m., ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football has one last chance to impress the CFP committee