While Dwayne Haskins' first Madden rating is fair, Montez Sweat's feels too low

The Dwayne Haskins news you've all been dying to hear about is finally out. Yes, the wait is over. What you've been wondering about ever since he was drafted in April is, at last, official.

The rookie quarterback's first rating in Madden is a 72. That's one point lower than Kyler Murray's 73.

Digging deeper, Haskins' throw power checks in at an 89, a high number but one that seems deserved after seeing him uncork a few fastballs during OTAs and minicamp sessions in Ashburn. His short, middle and deep accuracy, meanwhile, are 85, 80 and 81 respectively.

Haskins, however, isn't the Redskins' highest-rated rookie. That distinction belongs to the team's other first-rounder, Montez Sweat, who earned a 73 overall from the popular video game. For someone as productive in college and as freakish as Sweat, though, that grade feels a bit disrespectful.

Much like how it appears much of the NFL overlooked the edge rusher in the draft - whether it's because of his heart condition or some other concern - Madden might be as well. Sure, in these cases it's only a matter of a point or two too low, but a guy who put up double-digit sacks in back-to-back years in the SEC should be looked at the same as other defenders like Dexter Lawrence, Jeffrey Simmons, Brian Burns and Clelin Ferrell.

But before this story gets too bogged down in reacting to one rating of someone who's still a few months away from making his debut, let's react to additional ratings of people who are still a few months away from making their debuts:

Washington's third highest-rated draft pick may surprise you. It's not Terry McLaurin (who's a 70), Kelvin Harmon (who's a 67) or either of the offensive linemen. It's Bryce Love, whom Madden assigned a 71. Love's first campaign in the league may be delayed by a stint on the PUP list, but obviously, the game expects a lot from him whenever he does return.

McLaurin is the fastest new Redskin, according to EA Sports. His speed is a 93. Love is second at 92, and Sweat - yeah, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound outside linebacker - is third with a 91. That's equal to Murray's speed, by the way, and faster than plenty of high-profile wideouts and running backs.

One of the more fun parts of sorting through all of these numbers is checking out the completely random ones given to guys in skill areas that totally don't relate to their position. For example, if you're wondering how devastating Wes Martin's juke move is, the answer is not devastating (just a 10). Jimmy Moreland is a 25 as a pass blocker, so don't look for him to replace Trent Williams. And Cole Holcomb is only an 18 when it comes to his kick power, so if Dustin Hopkins goes down, Jay Gruden will need to look elsewhere for an in-game sub.

Lastly, while Haskins is in the low-70s as of now, he plans on boosting that quite a bit by the time 2020 rolls around:

I'm coming for the 90s next year 😤 https://t.co/4CZfIVlJLL — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) July 1, 2019

