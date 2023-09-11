While Alabama football offense searches for identity, USF knows its exactly | Goodbread

South Florida football coach Alex Golesh's signing class netted a total of zero four- or five-star players, and his Bulls team will be 32-point underdogs to Alabama football on Saturday when the Crimson Tide visits USF in what will be only the second matchup ever between the schools. It's pass defense has been suspect over the course of a 1-1 start, and there's a lot to sort out for the first-year coach.

That said, the Bulls appear to know exactly who they are offensively: a ground-based attack with an athletic quarterback in Byrum Brown, who can hurt defenses with option keepers, and keep them honest with the occasional deep shot in the passing game. Through two games, the Bulls are averaging 241 rushing yards a game, which ranks 11th in the country. A transfer from Florida, Nay'Quan Wright, is averaging close to six yards a carry.

By contrast, the offensive identity Alabama coach Nick Saban is looking for hasn't really surfaced.

"The identity that we’d like to have is to be physical enough to be able to run the ball consistently and effectively but also be able to have a good play-action game to go with it, be able to drop back when we need to, be efficient and effective in all those areas and I can’t say that we were (against Texas)," Saban said. "Other than making some explosive plays, we didn’t do that well enough."

Offensive identity, in the simplest terms, amounts to something opposing defenses have trouble stopping even when they know what's coming. It's what an offense does best even in the toughest of situations; a reliable go-to when little else seems to be working.

It was clear enough in preseason remarks by Saban and Alabama's offensive linemen that the program, which relied so heavily on quarterback Bryce Young in 2022, sought a return to a running game that could impose its will on opponents this season. Saban hired a new offensive coordinator in Tommy Rees who is a philosophical fit with that desire, and matched him with a starting line that is absolutely massive, featuring three starters north of 350 pounds.

Despite the Crimson Tide's erratic offensive showing in a 34-24 home loss to Texas, it's a plan that still makes a great deal of sense. With an inexperienced quarterback in Jalen Milroe, leaning on defenses with size and strength to avoid the third-and-long situations that tend to ravage young quarterbacks remains sensibly in order. Alabama will need its quarterback, be it Milroe or otherwise, to make explosive plays in the passing game to win games this season. But when it can't move the ball without those big-chunk completions, as was often the case against the Longhorns, the offense will look more frenetic than formulaic.

So far, it's been too much of the former, and UA guard Tyler Booker, for one, isn't happy about it.

To date, Milroe himself is Alabama's leading rusher, much of it on scrambles off of designed passes, and Crimson Tide running backs have accounted for only 199 rushing yards over two games. Senior Jase McClellan is averaging 3.8 yards a carry, and as a team, UA ranks 70th in the country — squarely in the middle of a 132-team pack — at 156 rushing yards a game.

And while South Florida might not be a Power Five (err, Power Four) program, the American Athletic Conference school could still be a decent test for whether Alabama can discover a more dominant running game, as the Bulls rank 19th in the nation in run defense at 74 yards a game. That could be a function of competition (Western Kentucky, Florida A&M), or the way that competition has attacked a more suspect Bulls pass defense.

Either way, Alabama needs to spring its running backs for some explosive plays of their own, not only in Tampa but against SEC competition as well.

A winning offensive identity demands it.

