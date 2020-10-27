While 29-yard miss ‘unacceptable,’ Eagles ST coach still believes in Jake Elliott originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After Jake Elliott missed a 52-yard field goal against the Ravens, Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said last week that he wasn’t concerned. He said Elliott’s field goal percentage was skewed by long kicks and pointed out that Elliott was perfect on all kicks under 50 yards.

Then on Thursday, Elliott missed a 29-yarder.

“Obviously, missing the 29-yard field goal is not our standard. It’s unacceptable,” Fipp said on Tuesday morning. “I know Jake wants to be better than that, knows he needs to be better than that. I certainly feel that way. I know everybody does. I also want to kind of make it clear, I know I stood here a week ago and said what a talented player I think he is and how far along I think he is and what he’s done. I stood up and talked about a lot of the good things.

“And I hope it’s not misunderstood. I’m not saying that he’s performed at the level we expect him to perform at. I don’t think he would say as well as he thinks he should perform either. That being said, I still really believe strongly in the player. I think he’s earned that right. He’s made a lot of big kicks here. He’s made a lot of kicks here. He’s kicked in high percentages and in a lot of situations.”

While Elliott made a 31-yard field goal earlier in the Eagles’ eventual 22-21 win over the Giants, he missed that 29-yarder just before halftime. Wide left. The whole operation seemed fine and Elliott just pulled it. It wasted a forced turnover from the Eagles’ defense and gave away three points in a tight game.

That 29-yarder was the shortest field goal miss for the Eagles since 2012, when Alex Henery missed a 28-yarder. It broke a streak of 58 straight makes from inside 30.

It was also Elliott’s first-career miss from inside 30. And it’s one of just four misses from inside 30 in the NFL this season.

For the season, Elliott has now made 8 of 12 field goal attempts and his FG percentage of 66.7% is tied for second-worst among all qualified NFL kickers.

When we talked about Elliott last week, it was about his struggles from long range because he has made just 5 of 13 from 50+ since the start of the 2018 season. That’s the third-worst percentage in the league among kickers with more than two attempts from 50+ during that span.

And while just five kickers have attempted more 50+ field goals than him since 2018, 20 have made more.

If Elliott isn’t going to hit those 50+ field goals on a consistent basis, he at least needs to drill everything from inside that range. Until Thursday night, he had been doing that.

“I still really have a lot of belief in the guy,” Fipp said. “He’s a really good player. He’s not played as well as he needs to play or as well as he wants to play. But I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll end up turning this thing around and having a good year for us.”

