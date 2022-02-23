Whick 8 quarterbacks were chosen in the first round of the USFL draft?

Picking passers

The USFL held the first day of its two-day draft on Tuesday, Feb. 22. There will be many rounds, with the first dedicated to quarterbacks. Here’s a look at the eight passers that will be throwing the ball come April 16.

1. Michigan Panthers: Shea Patterson, Michigan

Shea Patterson will be the answer to the question of who was the first player taken in the 2022 USFL draft. He was undrafted out of Michigan in 2020. Since, he has been with the Kansas City Chiefs (practice squad) and a couple CFL teams.

2. Tampa Bay Bandits: Jordan Ta'amu, Ole Miss

Jordan Ta’amu was one of the feature QBs in the XFL. The former Ole Miss star. He has bounced around — a lot — since the XFL went under.

3. Bryan Scott, Occidental College

Bryan Scott was undrafted in 2017. He spent time with the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Eskimos, not playing either spot.

4. New Jersey Generals: Ben Holmes, Tarleton State

After college, Holmes signed with the Arizona Rattlers, an indoor football team. Holmes ended his career as one of Tarleton’s all-time greatest signal-callers. His 23-2 record as a starting QB is the best in program history.

5. Houston Gamblers: Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Clayton Thorson was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2019. No luck with Philly. He spent time with Dallas and the New York Giants, too, meaning he only needs Washington complete the NFC East superfecta.

6. Birmingham Stallions: Alex McGough, Florida International

Alex McGough was a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He has bounced around the NFL, most recently signed to a futures contract with Seattle in 2021 but was waived in August.

7. Pittsburgh Maulers: Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

The Giants had high hopes for Kyle Lauletta but things did not work out with Big Blue. He was a fourth-round pick in 2018. He has been with five teams since leaving the Giants. Journeyman.

8. New Orleans Breakers: Kyle Sloter, Northern Colorado

Kyle Sloter has his moments with the Minnesota Vikings, mostly it seemed on Sunday Night Football broadcasts in preseason. He has been with six NFL teams, including the Vikings twice.

