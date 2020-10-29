Which teams will be buyers at next week's trade deadline?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast this week discussing the state of a handful of rosters as the NFL trade deadline fast approaches. With a reduced salary cap coming next year, we can expect a lot of teams to be sellers, but which teams will be buyers, like the Detroit Lions & Seattle Seahawks, who made defensive additions in Everson Griffen and Carlos Dunlap, respectively?

Could the New England Patriots deal last year's Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore? Will Super Bowl contenders like the Tennessee Titans & Green Bay Packers add that final piece as they plan to make deep playoff runs? Our experts spend the first half of the episode getting you primed for next week's big deadline.

Later, they preview the three Week 8 matchups they're looking forward to most:

The game of the weekend is the surely Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to face the division rival Baltimore Ravens. Not only will this game have playoff seeding ramifications, but how could this game affect the trade deadline as well? (25:05)

We'll get our first look at this year's fifth overall pick, Tua Tagovailoa as the Los Angeles Rams travel east to take on the Miami Dolphins. Will Aaron Donald torture the rookie for four quarters or will the lack of tape on Tua play to the Dolphins advantage? (31:40)

The NFC West is absolutely crazy when the worst team is the 4-3 San Francisco 49ers. They travel to the Seattle Seahawks coming off their first loss of the season to Arizona. If San Francisco gets the win, Terez & Charles explain how the division will turn into a bloodbath. (34:30)

Finally, the guys close out the show answering listener questions about the safety of Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's job and Le'Veon Bell's chemistry in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room and more (38:00).

