Which secondary Bengals receiver should you trust in the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is a time for stars to shine, but sometimes it's not the stars you might think of first. This idea rings true in DFS and betting, where you oftentimes have to pick players you normally wouldn't to save salary (and save some real-life money) for some big stars.

Only to have those underrated players be the reason you make the money!

This Super Bowl is no different. There are some huge names on both offenses set to make an impact. Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp. Odell Beckham Jr. Joe Burrow. Ja'Marr Chase. Joe Mixon.

Those are just some of the stars we'll enjoy viewing and who are available to us in daily fantasy and on the prop market, but what if it's the secondary players — most specifically, Cincinnati's duo of secondary receivers — we should target instead?

Our fantasy analysts discuss that in the video above.

[Play in Yahoo Fantasy's NFL $1 Million Big Game Baller]

The biggest unknown x-factor in this game is, how will the Rams use their star shutdown cornerback, Jalen Ramsey? Will he just shadow Chase, Cincy's top alpha game-breaking receiver, around all game? Will he just cover one side of the field? Will he play closer to the line to defend against slants and shorter routes?

DFS players and bettors alike not knowing where Ramsey will line up makes picking difficult. With that said, Ramsey has voiced his wish to cover Chase, and if he gets his wish, this opens the door for Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins to make an impact — but which do you choose for your DFS lineups and props?

Which Bengals secondary receiver will make the biggest impact? (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We know Higgins and Boyd each play very specific roles in this potent offense. Boyd has been the primary slot receiver, providing a security blanket for Joe Burrow with his sure hands and speed on quick plays. Higgins, on the other hand, has been the Bengals' contested-catch big-body receiver who can make plays outside.

So, who will make the bigger impact in this game? Watch the video above for the full analysis!