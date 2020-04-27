Which college football programs develop the most 3-star recruits into top NFL draft picks?

Sam Cooper
Yahoo Sports

No matter how much some college football coaches try to tell you otherwise at their yearly national signing day news conferences, recruiting rankings matter. 

The top of the 2020 NFL draft was yet another set of data showing that players ranked as four- and five-star recruits coming out of high school are more likely to end up reaching the NFL. 

Using the recruiting rankings from Rivals.com for reference, 21 of the 32 players chosen in Thursday night’s first round were rated at least as a four-star recruit. Of those 21, seven were five-star recruits. When you consider that there are typically somewhere in the range of 30-35 five-star prospects, 300 or so four-star prospects, and hundreds of other recruits with two- and three-star ratings in a given recruiting class, that’s a pretty good hit rate. 

Those high-ranking draftees typically represent the top performing programs in college football. This year, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State combined for 12 of the 32 first-rounders. But not every school can recruit at that level and are forced to search for diamonds in the rough to help them win games and develop into draft prospects. 

That got us wondering which programs develop the most low-level recruits — unranked, two-star and three-star prospects — into players picked in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. So we went through each FBS school’s draft picks from the past 10 years (2020 draft included) and looked up those draftees’ Rivals recruiting rankings. 

J.J. Watt was a two-star recruit who began his career at Central Michigan before becoming a star at Wisconsin and in the NFL. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Here’s what we found:

  • The 10 programs that developed the most three-star (or lower) recruits into round 1-3 picks in the last 10 years are Ohio State (14), Wisconsin (13), Boise State (12), LSU (12), Stanford (12), Louisville (11), Washington (11), Mississippi State (10), TCU (10) and Utah (10). 

  • Many of the programs that end up atop recruiting rankings are still finding high-upside three-star recruits as well, and no program is doing that better than Ohio State. 

  • OSU has had 43 players go in the top three rounds of the draft over the last 10 years, and 14 of them were rated at three stars or below — more than any other program. Six of those players went in the first round.

    LSU isn’t far behind. Of the 45 Tigers picked in the top three rounds since 2011, 12 were ranked at three stars or below. That figure includes three 2020 first-rounders: Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. 

  • By comparison, Alabama has had 54 players drafted in those rounds, with just six rated at three stars or below. Notre Dame (3/24), USC (2/23), Georgia (3/22) and Oklahoma (4/21) all had a similarly low percentage. That, of course, is also a reflection of how well those programs recruit. 

  • It could be argued that no program is doing more with less talent than Wisconsin. In the Rivals.com era (dating back to 2002), Wisconsin’s average team recruiting rank is 41.7. Yet the Badgers are routinely developing top NFL draft choices. Over the last 10 years, 18 Badgers have gone in the top three rounds. Thirteen of those players were ranked at three stars or lower and six went in the first round. 

  • Not only did Boise State have the highest number of draftees among Group of Five programs, it tied Stanford and LSU for third-most three-star-to-NFL stories in all of FBS. The Broncos have had nine three-stars, two two-stars and one unranked player go in the first three rounds. The unranked player was walk-on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, a first-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

  • The Pac-12 was well-represented in this study with Stanford, Washington and Utah all producing NFL players at a high rate. Of that group, Utah had the highest hit rate on three-star talent, with 10 of its 13 top picks earning three-star rankings in high school. For Stanford, it was 12 of 20 while 11 of Washington’s 19 picks were three-star or lower. 

  • Louisville leads the way out of the ACC with 11 of its 14 high-round picks ranking as three-star recruits. That includes five first-rounders. 

  • TCU has also developed its talent well with 10 of its 11 round 1-3 picks coming in as three- or two-star recruits. Four of those 10 ended up as first-rounders in the NFL. 

  • Temple has also identified some real diamonds in the rough and got them to the NFL. Of the program’s seven top-three round picks, only one (Matt Hennessy) was a three-star recruit. The others were either rated two stars or were walk-ons who were unranked. Also of note in the AAC, Connecticut has produced a surprisingly high amount of top draft choices (7) relative to the program’s lack of on-field success. Temple and UConn were matched at seven by UCF, a program with a much more fertile recruiting base.

Below is a look at how every FBS team has fared with lower-level recruits over the past 10 years. The list is sorted by conference in alphabetical order. A more detailed look including all the players is available at the bottom of this post.

Note: Drafts from 2011 to 2020, rounds 1, 2 and 3 only

American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati

  • Total draft choices: 5

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Connecticut 

  • Total: 7

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 5

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Byron Jones

East Carolina

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Round 1: None

Houston

  • Total: 5

  • 4/5 star: 1

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: D.J. Hayden, William Jackson

Memphis

  • Total: 5

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Dontari Poe, Paxton Lynch

SMU

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

South Florida

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Temple 

  • Total: 7

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 4

  • Unranked: 2

  • Round 1: Muhammad Wilkerson, Haason Reddick

UCF

  • Total: 9

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Blake Bortles, Breshad Perriman

None: Navy, Tulane, Tulsa

ACC

Boston College

  • Total: 10

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 7

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Anthony Castonzo, Luke Kuechly, Chris Lindstrom

Clemson

  • Total: 27

  • 4/5 star: 20

  • 3-star: 5

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Vic Beasley, Isaiah Simmons

Duke

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Laken Tomlinson, Daniel Jones

Florida State

  • Total: 25

  • 4/5 star: 17

  • 3-star: 8

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Christian Ponder, Bjoern Werner, Xavier Rhodes, Cameron Erving

Georgia Tech

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Louisville

  • Total: 14

  • 4/5 star: 3

  • 3-star: 11

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Calvin Pryor, Marcus Smith, DeVante Parker, Sheldon Rankins, Jaire Alexander

Miami

  • Total: 16

  • 4/5 star: 11

  • 3-star: 5

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Phillip Dorsett, David Njoku

NC State

  • Total: 12

  • 4/5 star: 5

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Bradley Chubb, Garrett Bradbury

North Carolina

  • Total: 15

  • 4/5 star: 7

  • 3-star: 8

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Jonathan Cooper, Sylvester Williams, Eric Ebron, Mitchell Trubisky

Pittsburgh

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Aaron Donald

Syracuse

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Chandler Jones, Justin Pugh

Virginia

  • Total: 4

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Virginia Tech

  • Total: 8

  • 4/5 star: 5

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Kyle Fuller, Terrell Edmunds

Wake Forest

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Kevin Johnson

Big 12

Baylor

  • Total: 9

  • 4/5 star: 5

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Kendall Wright

Iowa State

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Kansas State

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Oklahoma

  • Total: 21

  • 4/5 star: 17

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Lane Johnson, Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma State

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Justin Blackmon, Brandon Weeden

Note: Weeden graduated high school in 2001, before the Rivals.com era. He then played minor league baseball before enrolling at OSU in 2007. He was not assigned a ranking. 

TCU

  • Total: 11

  • 4/5 star: 1

  • 3-star: 8

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Jason Verrett, Josh Doctson, L.J. Collier, Jeff Gladney

Texas

  • Total: 11

  • 4/5 star: 9

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Texas Tech

  • Total: 4

  • 4/5 star: 1

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Patrick Mahomes, Jordyn Brooks

West Virginia

  • Total: 12

  • 4/5 star: 6

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Kevin White, Karl Joseph

None: Kansas

Big Ten 

Illinois

  • Total: 10

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 7

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Whitney Mercilus, A.J. Jenkins

Indiana

  • Total: 4

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Iowa

  • Total: 14

  • 4/5 star: 5

  • 3-star: 7

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Riley Reiff, Brandon Scherff, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant

Maryland

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Darnell Savage

Michigan

  • Total: 20 

  • 4/5 star: 15

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Michigan State

  • Total: 8

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Darqueze Dennard, Trae Waynes, Jack Conklin

Minnesota

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Nebraska

  • Total: 8

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 2

  • Round 1: Prince Amukamara

Ohio State

  • Total: 43

  • 4/5 star: 29

  • 3-star: 13

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Bradley Roby, Darron Lee, Malik Hooker, Gareon Conley, Denzel Ward, Damon Arnette

Penn State

  • Total: 15

  • 4/5 star: 11

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Purdue

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Ryan Kerrigan

Rutgers

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Wisconsin

  • Total: 18

  • 4/5 star: 5

  • 3-star: 9

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: J.J. Watt, Gabe Carimi, Kevin Zeitler, Travis Frederick, T.J. Watt, Ryan Ramczyk

None: Northwestern

Conference USA

Charlotte

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Florida Atlantic

  • Total: 4

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Florida International

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Louisiana Tech

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Vernon Butler

Marshall

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Middle Tennessee

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Old Dominion

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Rice

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Southern Miss

  • Total: 4

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

UTEP

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

UTSA

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Marcus Davenport

Western Kentucky

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

None: North Texas, UAB

Independent

BYU

  • Total: 5

  • 4/5 star: 3

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Ziggy Ansah

Notre Dame

  • Total: 24

  • 4/5 star: 21

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Tyler Eifert

UMass

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

None: Army, Liberty, New Mexico State

MAC

Buffalo

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Khalil Mack

Central Michigan

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Eric Fisher

Kent State

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Miami (Ohio)

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Northern Illinois

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Jimmie Ward

Ohio

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Toledo

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Western Michigan

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Corey Davis

None: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan

Mountain West

Boise State

  • Total: 13

  • 4/5 star: 1

  • 3-star: 9

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Shea McClellin, Doug Martin, Leighton Vander Esch

Colorado State

  • Total: 5

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Fresno State

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Hawaii

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Nevada

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

San Diego State

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Rashaad Penny

San Jose State

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Utah State

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 5

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Jordan Love

Wyoming

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Josh Allen

  • None: Air Force, New Mexico, UNLV

Pac-12

Arizona

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Arizona State

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 1

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Damarious Randall, Brandon Aiyuk

California

  • Total: 11

  • 4/5 star: 4

  • 3-star: 6

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Cameron Jordan

Colorado

  • Total: 8

  • 4/5 star: 1

  • 3-star: 7

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Nate Solder, Jimmy Smith

Oregon

  • Total: 12

  • 4/5 star: 6

  • 3-star: 6

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Kyle Long, Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert

Oregon State

  • Total: 8

  • 4/5 star: 3

  • 3-star: 4

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Stanford

  • Total: 20

  • 4/5 star: 8

  • 3-star: 12

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: David DeCastro

UCLA

  • Total: 15

  • 4/5 star: 13

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

USC

  • Total: 23

  • 4/5 star: 21

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Utah

  • Total: 13

  • 4/5 star: 3

  • 3-star: 10

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Star Lotulelei

Washington

  • Total: 19

  • 4/5 star: 8

  • 3-star: 10

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Desmond Trufant, Marcus Peters, John Ross, Vita Vea

Washington State

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Deone Bucannon

SEC

Alabama

  • Total: 54

  • 4/5 star: 48

  • 3-star: 6

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Marcell Dareus, Chance Warmack, Ryan Kelly, Josh Jacobs

Arkansas

  • Total: 7

  • 4/5 star: 4

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Frank Ragnow

Auburn

  • Total: 16

  • 4/5 star: 13

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Nick Fairley, Dee Ford

Florida

  • Total: 27

  • 4/5 star: 21

  • 3-star: 6

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Jarrad Davis, Taven Bryan

Georgia

  • Total: 22

  • 4/5 star: 19

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Dandre Baker

Kentucky

  • Total: 7

  • 4/5 star: 2

  • 3-star: 5

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Bud Dupree, Josh Allen

LSU

  • Total: 45

  • 4/5 star: 33

  • 3-star: 10

  • 2-star: 2

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Morris Claiborne, Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Mississippi State

  • Total: 17

  • 4/5 star: 7

  • 3-star: 9

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Montez Sweat, Johnathan Abram

Missouri

  • Total: 13

  • 4/5 star: 4

  • 3-star: 6

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Aldon Smith, Shane Ray, Charles Harris

Ole Miss

  • Total: 11

  • 4/5 star: 8

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Evan Engram

South Carolina

  • Total: 11

  • 4/5 star: 7

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: Hayden Hurst, Javon Kinlaw

Tennessee

  • Total: 9 

  • 4/5 star: 7

  • 3-star: 2

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Texas A&M

  • Total: 18

  • 4/5 star: 10

  • 3-star: 7

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: Ryan Tannehill, Johnny Manziel, Germain Ifedi

Vanderbilt

  • Total: 6

  • 4/5 star: 3

  • 3-star: 3

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Sun Belt

Appalachian State

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Arkansas State

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

Georgia Southern

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Louisiana Lafayette

  • Total: 3

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 3

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

South Alabama

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Texas State

  • Total: 1

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 0

  • 2-star: 0

  • Unranked: 1

  • Round 1: None

Troy

  • Total: 2

  • 4/5 star: 0

  • 3-star: 1

  • 2-star: 1

  • Unranked: 0

  • Round 1: None

None: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, UL Monroe

