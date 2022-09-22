Which 2-0 teams are for real, which 0-2s can bounce back & is Lamar's throwing arm okay?
Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Charles Robinson is excited to be joined by the two newest Yahoos on the NFL beat: Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein. Charles, Charles & Jori kick off the podcast introducing themselves to the Yahoo audience & reacting to the news out of Baltimore where QB Lamar Jackson was seen with a protective sleeve on his right arm and did not participate in throwing drills during Wednesday's practice.
The trio devote the rest of the episode to the slate of undefeated and winless teams coming out of Week 2. Which 2-0 teams are for real and which of the four 0-2 teams have the best chance to bounce back?
0:15 Welcoming Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to Yahoo Sports
6:20 Concern over Lamar Jackson's throwing arm
16:45 Miami Dolphins
23:05 Buffalo Bills
28:05 Kansas City Chiefs
32:25 New York Giants
35:55 Philadelphia Eagles
45:50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51:10 Tennessee Titans & Cincinnati Bengals
54:50 Atlanta Falcons & Carolina Panthers
Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.
Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson
Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:
• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts