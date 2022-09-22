Which 2-0 teams are for real, which 0-2s can bounce back & is Lamar's throwing arm okay?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is excited to be joined by the two newest Yahoos on the NFL beat: Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein. Charles, Charles & Jori kick off the podcast introducing themselves to the Yahoo audience & reacting to the news out of Baltimore where QB Lamar Jackson was seen with a protective sleeve on his right arm and did not participate in throwing drills during Wednesday's practice.

The trio devote the rest of the episode to the slate of undefeated and winless teams coming out of Week 2. Which 2-0 teams are for real and which of the four 0-2 teams have the best chance to bounce back?

0:15 Welcoming Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to Yahoo Sports

6:20 Concern over Lamar Jackson's throwing arm

16:45 Miami Dolphins

23:05 Buffalo Bills

28:05 Kansas City Chiefs

32:25 New York Giants

35:55 Philadelphia Eagles

45:50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51:10 Tennessee Titans & Cincinnati Bengals

54:50 Atlanta Falcons & Carolina Panthers

