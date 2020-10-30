Whether it’s Trump vs. Biden or social injustices, college athletes motivated to get out and vote

More than 70 million Americans already have cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday’s election, many of those young people eligible to vote for the first time or who just could not be bothered to take time out of their social schedule to stand in line.

Among those are college athletes who have decided their voices can be powerful and they no longer will “shut up and dribble.”

“I feel like that it’s extremely important (to vote), especially now that we’re coming of age,” Florida Gators running back Malik Davis said. “Every vote makes a difference.”

These movements, whether in the form or protests or voter registration rallies, have been sparked by several factors, including a contentious presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a summer filled with protests over social injustices and a global coronavirus pandemic that has become politicized.

The NCAA even took notice, making Election Day an athletic holiday by approving a measure that states Division I athletes will not be required to participate in “countable athletically related activities” on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 every year, beginning in 2020.

The legislation was proposed by the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to allow athletes to participate in civic engagement, including voting or community service.

“It gives our players who may not have a chance to vote – there’s no telling what the lines will be like on election day – it gives them an opportunity to get out there and to do it,” Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said. “This is a great chance to express one of the great things of what it means to be an American and have their voice heard, whatever side they are on, and be a part of the democratic process.”

Hundreds of FSU students and community members marched from Doak Campbell Stadium to the Capitol Building this summer as part of the Unity Walk organized by Florida State football players to protest police brutality, which disproportionately affects Black Americans. (Hali Tauxe / Tallahassee Democrat / Imagn Content Services)

Diaz has the perspective of having been around politics his entire life with his father, Manny, the mayor of Miami from 2001-2009. Not so for Florida’s Dan Mullen, who is more focused on his job and winning football games.

Mullen is not happy the NCAA is forcing coaches to adjust their schedules. The Gators coach is under pressure after losing at Texas A&M three weeks ago and then saying he’d like the university to ignore its own guidelines for fighting the pandemic and allow 90,000 fans into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. That was followed by the Gators being forced to postpone two games after an outbreak within the team and Mullen announcing two weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mullen this week lamented having to go a day without practice to allow players who have been unable to vote to cast their ballot. He said early voting, which he took advantage of, allows the players enough of an opportunity without having to disrupt his schedule on election day.

“I wasn’t a big fan with the NCAA doing that,” Mullen said during the SEC teleconference. “It throws you completely off your game-week routine, which obviously to me is very dangerous.

“Normally we’re off on Sunday and that’s a day of rest and recovery after a game. We can’t do that now. We have got to go immediately into preparation for the next game. We have to make sure our guys are prepared and safe for the game. It’s really kind of thrown that off.”

That next game happens to be against Georgia, Florida’s biggest SEC rival.

The polarizing event sparking the nationwide movement came on Memorial Day when George Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis while a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That spurred a generation of young people to become more socially aware and realize one of the ways to make sure things change is to vote.

