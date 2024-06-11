‘Whether you are a Real Madrid fan or not, he goes beyond it’ – Ivan Rakitic praises Real Madrid legend

Spain face Croatia in the group stages of Euro 2024, in a replacy of the eight-goal thriller between the two at the last tournament. La Roja will be all too familiar with them, not least because of the presence of Luka Modric.

At 38, Modric might have lost his starting spot in the Real Madrid side, but he was still making the difference in the latter stages of the Champions League, and few close observers of his career would bet against him winning a spot in the starting XI back, following the exit of Toni Kroos. Few are more familiar with his game than former Croatia midfield partner Ivan Rakitic, who says even Barcelona fans can appreciate his greatness.

“Well, wait for me and I’m going to grab a dictionary… I’d need to invent some words to define how great it is. Whether you are a Real Madrid fan or not, Luka is a tale beyond that. He is pure football, an example for children, professionals and journalists too. For everything he has achieved with Madrid and the national team, but also for his treatment of everyone. Those of us who love football want him to continue ar Madrid and in Europe to continue enjoying him. He is unique and different.”

Rakitic described his Croatia as spanning many generations, and noted that manager Zlatko Dalic is a ‘great psychologist.’ Given the resilience they have shown in recent years, that will come as no surprise to anyone.

“Well yes, he is owed one. It would be very him to win this Euro Cup. We are a country of just over 4 million inhabitants and it seems incredible to talk about the history we have, especially in the World Cups. It seems like a made-up story, it is not logical. And apart from the results, there are the players that Croatia has had. It would be special to see Modric lift the trophy,” he told Diario AS.

It would certainly be an incredible achievement if Croatia, with the odds more against them than ever seemingly, were to get out of the group of death and go on to win it. Perhaps Modric’s biggest problem in that regard is Toni Kroos, whose farewell tour is proving almost unstoppable this season.