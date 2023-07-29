Whether on offense or special teams, Sony Michel willing help wherever Rams need it

Sony Michel was a big part of the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021, even if he didn’t get the recognition Sean McVay thinks he deserves.

“I think he was as key and critical to what we did in ‘21 and probably didn’t get the recognition especially when you think about how instrumental he was in the month of December when we really leaned on him and he was averaging about over a hundred (yards) a game,” McVay said.

After a year away from the Rams in 2022, the veteran running back has returned to the team he helped win a championship. The Rams signed him this offseason, adding him to a depth chart that also features Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.

Whether Michel even makes the 53-man roster remains to be seen, but he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help Los Angeles this year. Whether it’s on offense or special teams, Michel is just looking to make an impact somewhere for the Rams.

“I was just thankful for the opportunity,” Michel told TheRams.com this week. “Right now, I’m trying to take advantage of it. Just trying to maximize every opportunity I get, no matter where it’s at, (whether that’s) offense, special teams. Whatever I can do to one, earn a spot on this team, and two, potentially help this team win some football games.”

Michel played 10 games with the Chargers last season, but he only got 36 carries and finished with 106 yards. It was by no means the season he expected to have after rushing for 845 yards with the Rams in 2021, but McVay still sees value in having him on the team.

“His professionalism, his toughness, his ability to be able to compete in both phases and then I think he is a great complement,” McVay said. “He understands the standards and I think when you have some guys that are good complements to the players that you already have in that room and then somebody that you are familiar with, that was a great opportunity for us to be able to bring him back and excited for Sony and glad to have him back around.”

Michel is best between the tackles and along the goal line, which as McVay said, makes him a nice complement to the slashing style of Akers and the third-down ability of Kyren Williams. And in such a young running back room with no one over the age of 24, the 28-year-old Michel can absolutely bring some leadership value to the team.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire