Whether on offense or special teams, Jake Funk just wants to make plays for the Rams

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
It’s rare for a seventh-round pick to make a big impact on offense or defense as a rookie. But for running back Jake Funk, he isn’t just focused on helping the offense. He prides himself on making game-changing plays on special teams.

The Rams’ seventh-round pick is determined to help his new team however he can, whether it’s in the return game, on the coverage team or any other phase of special teams. After being drafted by Los Angeles, Funk explained what his mindset is when it comes to playing special teams.

In the end, it comes down to making plays to help the team.

“You just have to be excited to make a play. Like, football is about making game-changing plays no matter when you’re on the field,” he said. “If you can run down on a kickoff, pin somebody inside the 20, create a big hit that gets the defense fired up and ready to go, it helps the team win. It’s all about the team. So for me, that’s just been my core, where it’s like I’m going to do whatever it takes to help our team win. And if that’s being a cover guy on special teams and going down there and getting a tackle or a big hit inside the 20, I’m going to do it. If that’s a contributing role on offense, I’m going to do that. Whether that’s first, second-down back, third-down back, doesn’t matter. Whatever opportunities you get on the field, you have to be able to take advantage and be that ballplayer that goes out and just makes a play when the team needs it.”

Funk showed remarkable resilience at Maryland. He tore his ACL twice and played just 10 total games in his last three seasons, carrying the ball only 77 times since 2018. He was highly productive in those limited opportunities, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in his college career, but injuries held him back with the Terrapins.

The two knee injuries certainly caused his draft stock to drop because athleticism isn’t a question whatsoever with Funk. He ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash with an elite-level 10-yard split of 1.5 seconds. He also jumped 38 inches in the vertical and posted a 6.71-second time in the three-cone drill, all of which were near the top of this running back class.

Bouncing back from two season-ending injuries like Funk did is difficult, but he blocked out his doubters and remained focused on his goal of playing in the NFL.

“Just to not give up. I mean, a lot of people counted me out, especially through the injuries,” he said of how he responded to the injuries. “I would just go back and tell myself that it was all worth it in the end. All the tears, all the worry, all the doubt, it was all worth it in the end. I mean, you just continue to persevere through hardship and it’s something that I’ve learned just about life in general, through the ACLs. But would just tell myself to just never give up.”

With Funk’s determination and willingness to do whatever necessary to make the team, he should become a fan favorite this summer as he battles for a roster spot.

    Phil Mickelson is known for his mischievous sense of humour, but he was being deadly serious here at Quail Hollow on Wednesday when responding to a question about Super League Golf. "It's a big deal to give up control of your schedule,” the five-time major winner said. “I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that.” It is fair to say that even those who sympathise with the likes of Justin Rose – as the Englishman wrestles with the extraordinary dilemma of banking more than a $100 million at the risk of being booted off the sport’s two main tours, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup – would claim it be a “selfless” act. Certainly not Rory McIlroy who produced a rant for the ages earlier that day over why the Saudi breakaway circuit is golf’s “money grab” equivalent of football’s European Super League. However, Mickelson made the argument regardless. “I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” he said. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times… But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. Whereas here, we’re able to control it. “We all make a very good living. We all do well. I’ve already had kids and I had the ability to control my schedule and be at big moments in their lives. If you’re a younger player, are you going to give that up?” McIlroy’s line of debate was rather different and will surely have resonated with the overwhelming majority. The 32-year-old talked of "playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships” and backed Monahan and the European Tour in their warnings of issuing lifetime bans.