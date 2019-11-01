Whether or not you're an NBA player, Damian Lillard has some good advice about fighting

Damian Lillard is probably the biggest boxing fan on the Trail Blazers' roster. He loves the sport and can talk about it at all levels.

"Boxing is my favorite sport," he said Friday. And anyone who follows him on social media knows that by now.

But when he saw a replay of Karl Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid getting into a scrap during a game Thursday night, Lillard shook his head in a knowing manner and said, "Man, that's dangerous."

Lillard isn't just a fight fan, he trains as a boxer. He's in a ring with gloves on, hitting and being hit. He has the knowledge of the sport that usually only comes from combat.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We're basketball players, so I don't think we should be fighting," he said Friday after practice. "But we're men at the same time and if somebody does something that you feel violated or disrespected by, I think that's what It could end up being -- some type of tussle or some type of scrap.

"The type of training I do for boxing, the more you're around it as a sport, the deeper you're into it and the more you do it yourself, the more you realize how dangerous fighting really is. Especially for grown men."

How dangerous? Well…

"It's really dangerous," he said. "In the last year, three fighters have died. And these dudes are fighters professionally trained to defend themselves. It just shows you that you can be hit and you can be hurt – very bad."

Stuff happens on the court, which can lead to tempers flaring. But Lillard puts that in perspective.

"Getting fouled, anything in a basketball game, is not worth any of those consequences," he said. "Fighting is dangerous. We're strong, professional athletes. Grown men. I would prefer not to see it at all, but sometimes things happen."

Story continues

And very often, large people such as Embiid and Towns haven't had any or many fights because, with their size, they've been able to intimidate people without having to throw down. And even young, strong, athletic men – if they have no formal training in fighting – can be brutally hurt by smaller or older people who are experienced boxers or martial artists. Just google "Old man knocks out young punk" sometime.

"A lot of people aren't really tough," Lillard said. "And a lot of guys really are tough. And there are a lot of guys who probably haven't had a fight since they were in elementary school. The first time I was punched in the face when I was a kid, I wasn't even in the fight. I was trying to break up the fight. I realized maybe I could take a punch, but I realized, this is dangerous.

"I see why people go to jail for fighting. It's dangerous."

Whether or not you're an NBA player, Damian Lillard has some good advice about fighting originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest