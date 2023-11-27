Whether Billy Napier will continue calling plays among Florida football offseason questions

Florida football ended its second season under coach Billy Napier on a five-game losing streak that raises questions about the direction of the program.

Napier appears safe as he's in the second year of a seven-year contract, with a buyout that as of now sits at $31.8 million. But with the Florida Gators finishing 5-7 and failing to make a bowl for the first time since 2017, the hot seat for Napier will be toasty heading into the 2024 campaign.

Florida opens the season at The Swamp against another state in-state rival — Miami on Aug. 31 — after closing the 2023 season with a 23-15 loss to No. 5 Florida State. The Gators had fourth quarter leads in three of the games during the season-closing five-game skid.

"We haven't been able to finish," Napier said. "That's the bottom line. I think we're learning how to do that."

Overall, Florida is 11-14 in two seasons under Napier, following up a 6-7 season in year one with a 5-7 season in year two. UF has posted three straight losing seasons since 2021, the longest stretch of futility for the Gators since UF had three straight losing seasons under Thomas Lieb and Raymond Wolf from 1945-47.

Asked in what ways Florida made progress in year two, Napier responded: "The youth in particular — and look, I think it's important that we all understand that we'll have a good nucleus of players coming back that have significant experience."

Here are five questions that UF football will face heading into the offseason:

Will Florida football head coach Billy Napier give up play-calling duties?

The dual role of head coach and play caller can take a toll on a coach's ability to oversee the entire program on game day. Jeff Brohm has done it successfully as head coach at Louisville in leading the Cardinals to a 10-2 record and the ACC title game. On the flip side, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz gave up play calling duties this season. Under new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, Missouri ranked fifth in the SEC in total offense (442.9 ypg) and sixth in scoring offense (34.1 ppg), in helping lead the Tigers to a 10-2 record.

Florida's offense ranked tied for sixth in the SEC with Napier calling the plays (409.1 yards) but ninth in scoring offense (28.4 ppg) due to his conservative play calls inside the red zone. UF had a stretch of three straight games in November scoring 30 or more points with starting quarterback Graham Mertz under center before Mertz went down with a broken collarbone against Missouri.

Will there be any other UF football staff changes?

Florida's numerous special teams blunders suggest the Gators need a full-time special teams coach sooner than later. With analyst Chris Couch leading the unit, Florida had numerous special teams gaffes in failing to get enough players lined up on the field. Penalties were more the norm than the exception in kick coverage and return units, including last Saturday against Florida State, when freshman Sharif Denson was called for blocking a player out of bounds.

The two offensive line coach approach of Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton looked less effective without All-American O'Cyrus Torrence as UF's offensive line struggled in pass protection all season, surrendering 39 sacks (UF has given up 43 sacks since Torrence declared for the NFL Draft in December of 2022).

On defense, it was an up-and-down year for first year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. UF's defense played well in the The Swamp against Tennessee and Florida State but tackling, an inability to generate turnovers and surrendering big plays in the passing game were a season-long issue. UF's seven takeaways ranked last in the SEC and gave up 20 pass plays of 40 yards or more, the most in the SEC.

Will Florida Gators starting QB Graham Mertz return for the 2024 season?

Mertz had a solid first season as Florida's starting quarterback, ranking fifth in the SEC in passing with 2,903 yards and 20 TDs to just 3 interceptions before breaking his collarbone in the 11th game of the season at Missouri. His completion percentage (72.9 percent) led the SEC but he also took 33 sacks and didn't generate many big plays in the passing game (just five pass plays of 40 yards or more).

A Wisconsin transfer, Mertz has one year of eligibility remaining. He could opt to return to UF, declare for the NFL Draft or transfer to another school. Mertz has repeatedly said he's having a blast at Florida and enjoys working with Napier. But Mertz, who turns 23 on Dec. 6, could decide now is the right time to start his pro career.

If Mertz leaves, it could open the door for five-star, dual-threat quarterback D.J. Lagway to play right away as an incoming freshman. Max Brown also showed promise as Mertz's backup quarterback and will likely be back. Brown passed for 192 yards and 1 interception in 2023 while rushing for 37 yards.

What position groups will Florida football target in the transfer portal?

Florida has a promising group of skill position players, led by freshman receiver Eugene Wilson, sophomore running back Trevor Etienne, sophomore running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and redshirt freshman tight ends Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen.

Help is needed in both lines of scrimmage, as injuries exposed a lack of depth the offensive and defensive fronts. The secondary could lose both starting cornerbacks — Jason Marshall Jr. and Jalen Kimber — to the NFL experience. Another experienced defensive back would help mentor younger players such as true freshman safety Jordan Castell, true freshman cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson and true freshman cornerback Dijon Johnson.

If Mertz leaves, it would help to bring in an experienced quarterback to mentor and compete with Brown and Lagway.

Can UF football hold its highly-rated 2023 freshman class together

Florida lost three four-star commitments last month, but its 2024 class still remains ranked fifth in the country, per 247Sports composite. Keeping Lagway and five-star edge rusher L.J. McCray in the fold are musts for signing day on Dec. 20, because both adress areas of need. Wilson and Castell played right away as true freshman, and Napier can sell playing time in trying to fill any remaining spots to improve the incoming freshman class.

