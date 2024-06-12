Where's Slot? New Liverpool coach's whereabouts confirmed by daughter on Instagram... and it's not Anfield!

Having officially started in the role of Liverpool head coach on June 1, many have started to wonder why we haven't seen anything of Arne Slot yet.

Announced as Jurgen Klopp’s successor on May 20—even though it was known long before then—the Dutchman is still yet to make any official appearance or statement since his appointment.

The lack of communication from both Slot and Liverpool FC has caused confusion and, in some cases, concern among fans, who would have expected at least an introductory press conference or interview by now.

However, Slot's whereabouts have now been revealed via social media updates from Slot's daughter, Isa.

Arne Slot is on holiday in Ibiza

Isa Slot (@isa.slot) has posted a series of Instagram stories showing a stay at the luxurious OKU Hotel in Ibiza.

Having dined at the Japanese restaurant Zuma on Tuesday night, Isa followed up on Wednesday afternoon with a photo of herself between the new Liverpool boss and his wife Mirjam, with the caption 'With the parents <3 '.

This revelation clarifies Slot’s silence as he nears the end of his second week in the job.

It also suggests why Liverpool’s media team has been quiet, likely taking a break following a hectic end to the previous season with the high-profile departure of Klopp.

Euro 2024 and Copa America hindering Slot's start

With players and staff enjoying a well-earned break, Liverpool fans can expect a return to normal operations in the coming weeks when pre-season preparations begin at the AXA Training Centre and Slot.

The Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst reported: “It’s been remarked by people with knowledge of the situation that early July might be the time when fans get to hear from Slot for the first time.”

It will be around then that Slot meets with his squad for the first time. However, many key players will be absent initially due to international commitments.

Ten first-team members are participating in the European Championship in Germany, which starts this Friday, with Andy Robertson’s Scotland facing the hosts.

Additionally, the Copa America, involving Alisson, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister, kicks off on June 20 in the USA.

Despite these absences, Mohamed Salah is expected to be among those reporting for the first day of pre-season training, marking the start of Slot’s tenure with Liverpool.

