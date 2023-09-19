Where's the Penn State football pass rush? James Franklin's got answers ...

The Penn State football defense is not getting to the quarterback the way it's used to.

It led the Big Ten in sacks last season with 43. It was No. 2 in 2019 with 45. The Nittany Lion defense typically ranks among the best in the league and beyond in applying pressure in passing situations.

And they appeared to have one of the most promising groups, maybe ever, at doing that this season.

Their top defensive ends/edge rushers include All-America candidate Chop Robinson, senior leader and standout Adisa Isaac and former 5-star recruit Dani Dennis-Sutton.

And yet they only have one half of one sack, so far, combined, heading into Saturday night's White Out against Iowa.

Isaac is the only one who has been credited with even helping bring down a quarterback through three games so far.

So what's going on?

Actually, only two Lions on this defense have more than one sack so far — defensive tackle Cozziah Izzard (2.0) and backup defensive end Zuriah Fisher (1.5). And both of Izzard's came last week at Illinois, once the game was already decided in the fourth quarter.

Penn State 'D' turns up pressure vs. Iowa?

Head coach James Franklin said he is unconcerned about any drought during his weekly press conference Tuesday. He started by pointing to his defense's five turnovers against the Illini, four on interceptions:

"Typically, you’re going to have one or the other. You’re going to have sacks or turnovers," Franklin said.

"I think our defense understands and respects … that most of those turnovers came as a result of pressuring the quarterback. Again, for us, it’s about what we have to do to win games. And sometimes that’s going to equate to gaudy statistics at one position or another."

Still, it seems surprising that Manny Diaz's pressure-packed defense with All-America candidates on each level have only brought down opposing quarterbacks 10 times through 88 pass attempts. That's fifth in the Big Ten.

Or that Robinson and linebacker Abdul Carter — the team's sack leaders last year — have just one combined so far.

Up next is Iowa, who has struggled to protect new quarterback Cade McNamara at times. He still may be bothered by an offseason quadriceps injury.

That could open a door for Penn State's defense. Can Robinson, Isaac and Sutton possibly end Saturday night with those zeroes still in their sack stats?

"Stats are usually used to reinforce what it takes to win, or an area we need to improve," Franklin said. "But it's not about the stats as an end-all, be-all.

“For us, its studying football and understanding, 'How did you grade out and how well did you play?' And some weeks that’s going to equate to a ton of stats and some weeks that’s not.

"Sometimes you’re going to get a sack and you necessarily didn’t do your job. You spiked into the (wrong gap). Is that a good play?" Franklin said.

"It is if you made the sack."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

