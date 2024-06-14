'Where's Newcastle?' - Defoe on 20 years with Eagles

Darius Defoe has won 27 trophies with Newcastle Eagles [Rex Features ]

Darius Defoe was not exactly sure where he was heading when he first signed for Newcastle Eagles.

Back then Defoe was an up-and-coming 19-year-old basketball player from London.

Now the most successful player in British Basketball history is preparing to celebrate 20 years with the Eagles in a testimonial on Saturday at the Vertu Motors Arena (19:30 BST).

"I didn't know where Newcastle is," the 39-year-old said. "I was a mummy's boy, I didn't want to leave my mum, but in the end it all paid out."

In 2004, Defoe joined the Eagles from Hackney White Heat near to where he grew up.

Since then the 6ft 8in centre has collected a staggering 27 pieces of silverware consisting of seven BBL regular season wins, seven BBL Championship play-off successes, seven BBL Trophy triumphs and six BBL Cups.

But he picks out the 2015 Championship play-off victory over London Lions at the O2 Arena as the highlight.

"That was pretty fun to me, coming home to London, being against London and beating them in London," he told BBC North East and Cumbria.

"I would say that is the one that I look out for the most."

'It's going to be emotional'

Lots of Defoe's family are travelling up to Newcastle for his special game, along with many former Eagles team-mates, including Charles Smith and Drew Lasker.

But there is one person in particular that he is keen to impress - his mum.

"Seeing my mum on the side might bring tears to my eyes, I'll try my best to keep it in though," he said.

"She's been to Sport Central once, but apart from that she's never been up to the north east to see me play, so it's going to be very emotional, her seeing me play and this all being for me."