Where's Jamal Agnew? Jaguars foes will be spending time asking themselves that very question

Jaguars returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (left, No. 39) watches practice with rookie Patrick Washington on Monday at the Miller Electric Center.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ multi-skilled wide receiver and returner Jamal Agnew is one of only four players in NFL history to score touchdowns rushing, receiving, returning a kickoff and returning a field-goal attempt.

Don't be too shocked if coach Doug Pederson figures out a way for Agnew to throw a TD pass one day. Maybe Agnew could go back to his college roots as a defensive back and add a pick-six to his trick bag.

That's the great thing about the seventh-year pro from San Diego: his contributions are only limited by Pederson's imagination.

And Jaguars fans know all about that.

"The more you can do, the better for yourself," said Agnew after the Jaguars practiced on Monday at the Miller Electric Center.

Making NFL history

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Agnew (5 feet 10, 190 pounds) has become one of the NFL's most versatile and unpredictable weapons on offense and special teams.

Agnew is the leading active returner in the league in terms of scoring, with four punt returns, three kickoff returns and his memorable 109-yard return of a missed field goal for the Jags against Arizona in 2021.

'Watch this!' Jamal Agnew returns 68-yard field goal attempt for NFL record 109-yard touchdown

In his first season with the Jags, Agnew also became the first player since Tim Brown of the Eagles in 1962 to return a kickoff (102 yards against Denver) and a field goal for a TD, along with a rushing and receiving touchdown in one season.

Agnew got a personal-best 35 offensive touches last season, averaging 10.5 yards with each run from scrimmage of pass reception. During the Jags’ five-game winning streak to close the regular season and win the AFC South title, he had 14 touches for 122 yards (8.7 yards per play).

With the Jaguars adding Calvin Ridley to the wide receiver room and drafting Parker Washington from Penn State, Agnew's main impact this season could be on special teams.

But he said he will continue to practice each week, "as if I'm the starter at any of those three [wide receiver] positions."

"We've got a crazy trio with [Christian] Kirk, Rid and Zay [Jones]," Agnew said. "I prepare in case one of them goes down, God forbid, but I'm ready. One thing we value on this team is versatility, getting guys who can do more."

Lions limited Agnew’s chances

Agnew began his NFL pretty much stereotyped as a returner.

The Lions played him sparingly on offense in four seasons, with only 16 receptions for 205 yards and 10 rushing attempts for 68 yards. He did not score on a scrimmage play during that span, but he had five return scores.

Former coach Urban Meyer clearly showed his intent to get the ball in Agnew's hands after signing him in free agency. Before Agnew missed the final seven games of the season with a hip injury, he caught 24 passes for 229 yards and one TD, ran seven times for 111 yards (15.9 per carry) and scored on a 66-yard run at Indianapolis, the longest from scrimmage by a Jags wide receiver in team history.

Jaguars fans celebrate the 109-yard touchdown scored by Jamal Agnew (39) during a 2021 home game against Arizona.

Toss in his two returns for scores that covered 211 yards and Agnew was on his way to being the team's MVP on either unit before getting hurt.

Pederson didn't change a thing. Healthy for 15 games, Agnew caught 23 passes for 187 yards and three scores and carried the ball 18 times for 86 yards. Although he did not have a return touchdown, he averaged 26.0 yards per kickoff return, 8.2 yards per punt return (with teams clearly conscious of his talent and doing whatever they could to steer the ball away from him) and had a kickoff return for a score at Tennessee that was nullified by a phantom holding penalty.

Agnew set a franchise playoff record with 134 kickoff return yards on four attempts against the Los Angeles Chargers (including a long return of 52 yards, with a 34-yarder called back because of a penalty) and then came 3 yards away from matching it the week after against Kansas City.

Agnew has value

There was some off-season speculation that the Jaguars might off-load Agnew's contract. It has one year to run and is scheduled to pay him $4.25 million, with a cap hit of nearly $6 million. But Agnew lobbied publicly to stay with the team and here he is -- a bargain at almost any price, given all the tasks on his weekly to-do list.

"[Agnew] is a great piece to have ..." said offensive coordinator Press Taylor. "If something happens, Jamal could line up today at any position and know exactly what to do for us. That's a huge advantage for us. We all trust him and what he does. He's certainly a dynamic weapon."

Special teams coach Heath Farwell has been working out multiple punt returners during training camp, including Washington, who looks like he could be dynamic. Even starting safety Andre Cisco, on his request, has been fielding punts.

Farwell said he must keep an eye on the fact that Agnew has never played a full season in the NFL because of injuries.

"Jamal is a great returner ... he’s an elite returner," Farwell said. "But Jamal has also missed a few games in his career, so you got to make sure you’re ready to go and you got to prove to us throughout training camp and preseason games that you’re the guy that steps up."

Stepping up has never been Agnew’s issue. And the chance for a big play is never far behind.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars' Jamal Agnew delights in the problems his versatility causes