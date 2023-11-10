Where's the buzz? Michigan State's struggles make this a prime-time game in name only

Not long ago, a prime-time game against Michigan State would have been one of the most anticipated of Ohio State’s season.

On Saturday, the Spartans play under the lights at Ohio Stadium, but the excitement level is nothing like it was in 2015 when Michigan State ruined the Buckeyes’ season, or two years ago when No. 4 OSU crushed No. 7 MSU 56-7.

Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr., seen here during the Buckeyes' 35-16 win over Rutgers, has stepped in for the injured Denzel Burke. Burke could return Saturday against Michigan State.

The current Spartans are 3-6 and didn’t have a Big Ten win until upsetting Nebraska 20-17 last week. Michigan State has endured a nightmarish season dominated by the suspension and then firing of coach Mel Tucker after the school found him guilty of sexual misconduct.

Tucker had success early in his MSU tenure with transfers, but that proved short-lived. This year, the bottom fell out. Ohio State is a 31½-point favorite.

No. 1 Ohio State (9-0) has done an admirable job not looking past overmatched opponents during Day’s tenure. But with what figures to be an epic game at Michigan two weeks away, it’s also essential that Ohio State get through this game and next week’s against Minnesota as healthy as possible.

More: OSU QB Devin Brown's hobbies include cliff jumping, flying the family plane and fishing

Quarterback Kyle McCord and receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have been playing through ankle injuries. Cornerback Denzel Burke, safety Lathan Ransom and tight end Cade Stover missed last week’s game against Rutgers with unspecified injuries.

Day said Stover would return against Michigan State and was optimistic about Burke’s chances early in the week. Lathan appears unlikely to play.

More: Ohio State coach Ryan Day denies giving Michigan signs to Purdue for Big Ten title game

But the truth is that no player feels great nine games into the season.

“This time of year,” junior defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau said, “everybody’s going to be banged up. What matters most is how we take care of our body, what we're doing outside of the white lines to help our body, mind and soul. That’s the thing coach Day always preaches: Are you going the extra mile?”

Ohio State’s injuries have given several young players opportunities to play. Jermaine Mathews replaced Burke against Rutgers. Fellow freshman Malik Hartford took over for Josh Proctor after the safety was hurt on the collision that created Jordan Hancock’s game-changing pick six.

Proctor is expected to play Saturday, but, especially if the game goes as oddsmakers expect, Mathews and Hartford and other young OSU players could see significant playing time.

“It’s big for any freshmen to get on the field and get some time, especially when you've got vets in front of you that have been playing their whole career,” Mathews said.

He and Hartford, both from the Cincinnati area, impressed coaches and teammates with their competitiveness from the time they arrived on campus in January. They roomed together that semester.

“We knew we wanted to play,” Hartford said. “We would talk about that late at night in our dorm. We were like, ‘We want to get on that field.’ We came in here and did that and gave ourselves the opportunity to play.”

Hartford started the second game of the year, though he had some rough moments against Youngstown State. Mathews got his first start last week. Rutgers tested him on its first snap with a deep pass, but he successfully defended it.

“We have the utmost confidence in those guys,” Hancock said. “Their preparation is great. I'm excited to have those young kids on our team.”

Get more Ohio State football coverage by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: No. 1 Ohio State faces Michigan State team that's fallen on hard times