Wherefore Art Thou, DeAndre Hopkins

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report! Every week I’ll be looking at injuries across the league for the upcoming slate of games.

Early Games

Buccaneers @ Falcons

The Buccaneers will be without Antonio Brown for the foreseeable future. The team signed Breshad Perriman to their active roster.

Cordarrelle Patterson was on the injury report but was listed as “Not Injury Related – Veteran Rest”. The Falcons need Patterson to be firing on all cylinders this weekend and hopefully the explosive playmaker does not disappoint.

Cardinals @ Bears

Both Kyler Murray (ankle) and DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are game-time decisions for this week’s game against the Bears. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins has been battling a high-ankle sprain, which suggests that he’s close to full-strength if he suits up on Sunday. Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the week that Murray has been trending in the right direction and should suit up this week.

The Bears will be starting Andy Dalton this week and Nick Foles will serve as the team’s backup. Justin Fields (ribs) was listed as doubtful and my guess is that the team will let him fully heal up before turning the starting spot back over. Allen Robinson (hamstring) did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful for Sunday. He’s missed the last few weeks and I doubt he’s ready to go this week. Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs) did not practice all week and has been ruled out for Sunday.

Chargers @ Bengals

The Chargers are fully healthy as they head into Sunday.

The Bengals will be without two auxiliary wide receivers. Both Auden Tate (calf) and Mike Thomas (illness) did not practice all week and are listed as doubtful. I don’t expect either receiver to suit up this week.

Vikings @ Lions

As expected, the Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) this week. Cook’s return timeline is currently unknown, but in his absence Alexander Mattison should be the team’s every-down workhorse.

The Lions will be without the services of D’Andre Swift this week. According to head coach Dan Campbell, Swift is “at least a week away” from returning to action. In Swift’s absence, Jamaal Williams and Jermar Jefferson will split touches out of the backfield. It’s possible that Swift’s absence opens up some targets for WR Josh Reynolds or WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Giants @ Dolphins

The Giants are in pretty rough shape this week. The team will be without Daniel Jones, who will miss the game with a neck injury. Mike Glennon will take over under center for the Giants and will have to make do without the services of either Sterling Shepard (quad) or Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad). Both Shepard and Toney are listed as doubtful this week, but I’ll be surprised if either receiver is active on Sunday. TE Kaden Smith will miss this week’s matchup as well.

The Dolphins could potentially get a boost to their receiving corps soon. DeVante Parker returned to practice on Wednesday and the team now has 21 days to add him to their active roster. Hopefully Parker is healthy enough to return to action in the near term. Philip Lindsay is currently dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup. If Lindsay sits, Myles Gaskin is an RB2 with solid touchdown upside.

Eagles @ Jets

The Eagles have ruled out RB Jordan Howard from the game against the Jets this weekend. Additionally, Boston Scott (illness) did not practice all week but is listed as questionable for Sunday. I think Scott will play this weekend, but it’s likely that his workload is capped. QB Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury and has been limited in practice all week. Miles Sanders practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and it’s likely that he will see a meaningful red-zone role given Hurts’ injured ankle.

Corey Davis is dealing with a nagging groin injury. Davis did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday and is listed as questionable for this week. If Davis suits up, I’d expect that he’s on a pitch count.

Colts @ Texans

The Colts are mostly healthy heading into this week. Jack Doyle has a questionable tag, but practiced in full on Friday, which suggests he’s on track to play on Sunday.

The Texans will be without septuagenarian wide receiver Danny Amendola this week. Both Chris Conley and Brandin Cooks missed practice for most of the week with illnesses, but logged limited practices on Friday. It’s a similar story with RB David Johnson who’s dealing with an illness and a thigh injury. Johnson also logged a limited practice on Friday. I expect all three players to be active this week.

Afternoon Games

Washington Football Team @ Raiders

JD McKissic was ruled out for this game as he’s still dealing with the concussion he suffered in the game on Monday night. In McKissic’s absence, Antonio Gibson saw season-high usage as a pass catcher and I’d expect that he’s a high-end RB1 this week. Both Curtis Samuel (groin) and Logan Thomas (hamstring) were limited in practice all week but should suit up this weekend.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable for this week. He turned up on the injury report on Thursday, but logged a limited practice on Friday, suggesting he’s good to go this week. DeSean Jackson returned to practice on Friday and should suit up this week. He’s a desperation dart throw at the receiver position. TE Darren Waller is currently listed as doubtful and I’d expect him to sit this week. In his absence, Foster Moreau is a popular streaming option.

Jaguars @ Rams

James Robinson is listed as questionable on the injury report with a heel injury, but he was a limited participant in practice all week. Robinson should suit up this week and hopefully return RB2 value.

On the Rams’ side of the ball, Darrell Henderson and Odell Beckham are both listed as questionable. Henderson opened the week with two DNP’s but was limited in Friday’s practice. I suspect that the Rams might sit Henderson if they jump out to a huge lead early against the Jaguars, but you should still slot him into your lineups if he’s active. Head coach Sean McVay doesn’t sound too concerned about Beckham’s hip injury, noting that he’d be “surprised” if the receiver is not ready to play. If it’s good enough for McVay, it’s good enough for me. I’d expect Beckham to be a boom/bust WR3 this week against the Jaguars.

Ravens @ Steelers

The Ravens could be missing former fantasy football sleeper darling Miles Boykin this week. The receiver logged three limited practices this week but is currently listed as doubtful. Auxiliary receiver Devin Duvernay was removed from the Week 13 injury report and should be good to go this week.

The Steelers’ defense gets a much needed boost as LB TJ Watt tested negative for COVID on Friday. Watt needs a second negative test today (Saturday) to play this week, but his presence could help the Steelers’ defense. Chase Claypool (toe) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and should be good to go this week.

Niners @ Seahawks

The Niners will be without the services of Deebo Samuel this week, who’s expected to miss a little bit of time after sustaining a groin injury last week. The team ruled out RB Trey Sermon this week but welcomed back RB JaMycal Hasty. Hasty hasn’t played since Week 9, so I’ll be quite interested to see how the snaps will be shared between him, Jeff Wilson, and Elijah Mitchell on Sunday.

The Seahawks might be fully ready to #EstablishTheRun this weekend. RB Alex Collins (abdomen) was limited in practice, but RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and RB Travis Homer (calf) logged full practices on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Pete Carroll said it’s realistic that free agent signee Adrian Peterson could suit up this Sunday against the Niners. I think Peterson remains on the practice squad this week.

Sunday Night Football

Broncos @ Chiefs

RB Melvin Gordon has not practiced all week and is doubtful for Sunday Night Football. If Gordon misses time, I’d expect RB Javonte Williams to be a high-end RB2 this week. Additionally, I’d recommend that you add RB Mike Boone to your roster if you’re looking for a high-upside flier at the position.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice on Friday due to an illness, but I expect that he suits up this weekend.

Monday Night Football

Patriots @ Bills

Both the Bills and Patriots are fully healthy as they head into the Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the games, everyone!