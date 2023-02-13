Where do Yankees rank in AL East? Analyzing division ahead of 2023 MLB season

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Aaron Judge, and Wander Franco / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The AL East might be the deepest division in baseball now that the Baltimore Orioles have finally emerged from hibernation.

Indeed, all five teams have the potential for winning seasons, even if the good folks of Boston are currently screaming for their beloved Red Sox to get off their budget plan and start keeping up with the Yankees again.

How it all shakes out remains to be seen after an eventful offseason that appeared to make the Yankees solid favorites in the division.

Otherwise, the Toronto Blue Jays should challenge after a winter that put more emphasis on pitching and defense, while the Tampa Bay Rays failed to address their so-so offense that drags down the potential their superb pitching offers.

Entering spring training, here’s how I rank the five teams:

5. Red Sox

Red Sox Nation is not happy these days, as their beloved team has lowered payroll in recent years and followed up last season’s disappointing 78-win season with a curiously low-profile offseason.

For starters, they lost Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi in free agency. In their place, the Sox chose not to spend on big splash signings.

Instead, they went more for quantity: Relievers Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin were needed to shore up a bad bullpen; Justin Turner will give them some help as a DH and fill-in at first base; Masataka Yoshida brings a high batting average bat from Japan to fill an outfield spot, and Adam Duvall will help them there as well; Corey Kluber could provide depth in the starting rotation.

The Sox did give star third baseman Rafael Devers a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension, but otherwise have been operating more like a mid-market club.



Apr 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) makes a running throw to first base in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

With Trevor Story likely out for a big chunk of the season after elbow surgery, the Sox are moving Kiké Hernández to shortstop, which could be adventurous.

Meanwhile, their starting pitching is full of question marks. Most notably, one-time ace Chris Sale is again coming back from injury, but he has made only 11 starts since 2019, and there is little proven quality elsewhere in the Boston rotation.

Story continues

The Sox likely will be fighting to avoid the embarrassment of finishing in the AL East basement for a second-straight season.

4. Orioles

After four years of historically bad baseball, the Orioles made a spectacular leap in performance last season, improving from 52-110 to 83-79 and getting to the fringe of playoff contention. But can they take another big step toward legitimate contention?

It might be difficult, as the Orioles did little in the offseason to add to their core of emerging homegrown talent. They acquired some starting pitching depth, signing Kyle Gibson and trading with the Oakland Athletics for Cole Irvin, but getting catcher James McCann from the Mets amounted to their most notable position player move, which isn’t saying much.

So Baltimore will count on the likes of catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson, who arrived in the big leagues last season, and other blue chip prospects on their way, for continued improvement.

But without any true top-of-the-rotation starters, their pitching is likely to keep them from challenging at the top of the division.

3. Rays

The Rays have been remarkably successful for a low payroll team, going to the postseason the past four years, including the 2020 World Series appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Their pitching figures to be strong enough to at least be in contention again for a playoff spot, but their lack of offense makes it unlikely they’ll push the Yankees and Blue Jays to the wire for the AL East crown.



In fact, after scoring one run in a two-game sweep at the hands of Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round, the Rays said publicly that their priority this offseason would be adding offense. Yet they failed to add even one significant hitter, likely for payroll reasons.

They could get a bump if Wander Franco bounces back from an injury-filled season and lives up to his hype as a can’t-miss prospect. Otherwise, they’ll be counting mostly on their pitching again, which should be dominant.

The one impactful free agent the Rays signed was Zach Eflin, a solid No. 3-type starter. Meanwhile, potential ace Tyler Glasnow is fully back from Tommy John surgery, adding to a rotation that featured three other starters with an ERA under 3.00, including Shane McClanahan, one of the top left-handers in the majors.

Finally, nobody is better at annually assembling effective bullpens, so the Rays will be in the mix as always -- but with significant limitations until they get better with the bats.

2. Blue Jays

The Jays tried slugging their way to a championship the last few years, but after falling short they’ve changed course, reshaping their club around what should be strong starting pitching and improved defense.

Toronto did win 92 games and finish second in the division last season, but lost in the Wild Card round to the Seattle Mariners -- a disappointing finish for a team that was widely touted as a World Series favorite.

In the offseason, they traded with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Daulton Varsho, a player versatile enough to play center field some days and catch on others. He’ll mostly play left for the Jays, mainly because they signed Kevin Kiermaier, the long-time standout center fielder for the Rays.



Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports / © Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

As for pitching, the Jays have a strong 1-2 in Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman, and they added quality depth with the signing of ex-Met Chris Bassitt. If José Berríos bounces back from a surprisingly poor season that featured a 5.23 ERA, Toronto should improve last year’s starting pitching ERA of 3.98, which was eighth in the AL.

Finally, the Jays traded offense in Teoscar Hernández to Seattle for an elite reliever in Erik Swanson, who pitched to a 1.68 ERA and averaged 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and should be a strong setup man for closer Jordan Romano.

And the Blue Jays still have plenty of firepower, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer. With a more well-rounded team, they could push the Yankees hard for the division title.

1. Yankees

Digging deep to retain Aaron Judge at the price of $360 million all but ensures the Yanks will be a playoff team again, considering that even in last year’s woefully inconsistent lineup his home run power was enough to push them to a league-leading 807 runs and 99 wins, earning them the AL East title.

Anthony Rizzo was an important re-sign as well, and this season the Bombers figure to be more well-rounded offensively, with DJ LeMahieu recovered from his toe injury and the injection of youth they should receive from the likes of Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Anthony Volpe.

Then there’s the pitching. Inking lefty Carlos Rodón should be hugely impactful, giving the Yankees another No. 1-type starter to go with Gerrit Cole.

Signing Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract is a huge gamble because of his injury history, but he’s coming off a very strong season for the San Francisco Giants in which he stayed healthy and made 31 starts, pitching to a 2.88 ERA.

Adding him to a rotation with Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas gives the Yanks arguably the best and deepest starting pitching in the majors.

Throw in a deep and high-powered bullpen, and the only question for the Yankees will be the same as the last five or so years: Can they get it done in October?