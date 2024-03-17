Where Xavier basketball’s 2024 NCAA Tournament resume stands for March Madness

Xavier couldn't pull of a Manhattan miracle this week in the Big East Tournament and Selection Sunday will not feature any live shots of the Musketeers' reaction to an NCAA Tournament bid inside Cintas Center.

However, Selection Sunday still holds importance to Xavier, which is in danger of its first losing season in nearly three decades. The Musketeers, crippled by injuries before a ball was ever tipped this season, can still make the NIT. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will decide the fate of a few Big East bubble teams, which will in turn decide if Xavier's roller-coaster season will continue in the NIT.

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) pulls in a huddle in the first half of the NCAA Big East Conference Tournament second round game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Xavier's resume includes many missed opportunities

Counting Xavier's 87-60 loss to top-seeded UConn in the Big East Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday, the Musketeers went 0-9 this season against teams ranked in the top-10 of the latest Associated Press Top-25 men's college basketball poll.

According to KenPom, Xavier played the No. 7 hardest schedule in the nation and has nothing but a losing record to show for it after going 2-13 in the all-important Quadrant 1 contests. Xavier went 0-5 against three opponents (UConn, Purdue, Houston) projected to possibly be a No. 1 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament.

"There's no trophy given, there's nothing you can brag about to say you've played a 1 seed six or seven times, whatever we have," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said at Madison Square Garden Thursday.

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller directs his defense in the first half of the NCAA Big East Conference Tournament second round game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

He's right. Unless you can pull out big wins against top-tier talent, you're just left with an unfavorable win-loss record. Xavier had some close calls and played well enough to win, with seven Big East losses by seven points or less, on top of a six-point home loss to No. 1 Houston.

Xavier was never able to break through with that signature win to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. It's left them on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in five seasons (2020 omitted).

Will Xavier make the NIT?

Xavier seems willing to keep its season going.

"I don't know if the NIT will come calling. If it does, I do think we have more basketball left in us and we'll embrace that if it does," Miller said.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) and guard Dayvion McKnight (20) high five as time expires in the first half of the NCAA Big East Conference Tournament second round game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Whether the NIT will call upon the Muskies really boils down to some conference foes on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The NIT will invite the top two Big East teams in the NET Rankings that are left out of the NCAA Tournament. Xavier is seventh in the Big East in NET Ranking (No. 63).

UConn, Creighton and Marquette are all headed to March Madness. St. John's (No. 34 NET) looks to be dancing and Seton Hall (No. 66 NET) is one of the Last Four In according to a Saturday update by FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy but is one of the First Four Out by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Since Xavier has a three-spot lead over Seton Hall in NET Ranking, it boils down to Villanova (No. 40 NET) and Providence (No. 67 NET). Villanova's impressive ranking ensures the Wildcats will snag one of the two Big East NIT bids.

Providence is the true wild card after falling in the Big East quarterfinals to Marquette on Friday. DeCourcy has Providence lumped in with Villanova as one of the First Four Out, as does Lunardi at ESPN. If Villanova and Providence are both left out of Selection Sunday, they earn the NIT bids and Xavier is left with a potential CBI berth?

What is the CBI?

The College Basketball Invitational (CBI) is entering its 16th season and will be held March 23-27 in Daytona Beach, Florida. It's a 16-team, single-elimination event of programs not invited to the NCAA Tournament. Teams have to pay an entry fee of $27,500.

