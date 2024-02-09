Where in the World is Marcus Freeman: Indiana Pacers edition

Marcus Freeman grew up in Dayton, Ohio. That means the NBA geographically closest to him was the Indiana Pacers. Now as an adult, he is the coach of Notre Dame inside the Pacers’ home state. Even though it still is a good drive between South Bend and Indianapolis, Freeman probably feels a stronger connection to his favorite team than ever.

To that end, Freeman was a special guest of the Pacers before their 131-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. You name it, he did it. He talked to the Pacers before the game, hung with their mascot, took part in a pregame ritual and even took a photo with Stephen Curry, who surely was inspired to enough by Freeman to drop 42 points, including 11 3-pointers.

You probably are bored by everything that’s being written about this and want to actually see some of it. Fortunately, social media has all of that covered:

First, he did his best to inspire the Pacers

☘️ @NDFootball head coach Marcus Freeman toured the locker room and spoke with team before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/lKKaD9Sx19 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 9, 2024

He probably was asked to pose with the mascot and said, 'OK, Boomer'

met up with @NDFootball head coach Marcus Freeman tonight ☘️ pic.twitter.com/9zHsBCC0CN — Boomer (@PacersBoomer) February 9, 2024

He also posed with one of the NBA's all-time best

Steph catching up with @NDFootball's Marcus Freeman 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QKhEcOzZK0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2024

And here he is revving up the Pacers fans. Literally

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is at tonight’s #Pacers game. pic.twitter.com/k1xpgmYIb8 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 9, 2024

Here was his message for the fans

☘️ @NDFootball head coach Marcus Freeman got the crowd Revved Up tonight. "It's an honor to be invited down here to spend the evening." pic.twitter.com/o9Y1bul03F — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire