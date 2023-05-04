Where in the world is Marcus Freeman: Baltimore & Gettysburg edition

A quick search of “Marcus Freeman is everywhere” on Twitter shows that the Notre Dame head football coach certainly isn’t scared to get up and go. One minute he’s in South Bend and the next he’s at the White House. Whether its recruiting, doing public speaking, or something in-between, Freeman is certainly active.

The Notre Dame athletics webpage this month unveiled a new blog about Freeman’s whereabouts. It doesn’t seem it’ll be updated for the months to come but at least it will be for the next few weeks. Freeman can’t be out recruiting in May due to NCAA rules but that doesn’t mean he isn’t staying busy.

Here are a few highlights from the most recent blog update by Katy Lonergan of the Notre Dame football communications team regrading Freeman’s latest whereabouts:

Stops by Under Armour

UA founder and executive chairman Kevin Plank was a fantastic host all day, and immediately gave us a tour of the new facility and introduced us to some UA staff who showed us how some of their products go through testing, as they are continually trying to introduce more products to their line and improve and evolve their current items…

Next up, Coach Freeman was able to sit down with members of the product design team and provide feedback and guidance on future collections for both sideline wear and gear the players would wear both in season and away from the field in casual settings. Needless to say, we think our coach has some great style and he really enjoyed this part of the day!

This is the first stop on the tour and its interesting to me that it gets written about roughly a year before Notre Dame’s contract with Under Armour is set to expire. I’m probably reading too much into it if I try to take anything away from it but I will call it simply that: interesting.

Also, perhaps he can talk to someone there about Under Armour actually releasing some of the sick clothing he wears to the public…

More at Under Armour

Coach Freeman had the opportunity to speak to a group of UA employees as the company was kicking off its celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The group was going to take part in a screening of a new documentary on NBA player Jeremy Lin called 38 at the Garden.

I’ll just say that it’s nice to see a Notre Dame head football coach consistently embracing who he is instead of trying to pretend to be someone else. Now on an unrelated note I will be really old when I forget the night Lin dropped 38 on the Lakers for reasons not at all related to basketball.

Facetime - time

While the time at Under Armour was now over, our day was only halfway done! We went back to the airport to travel to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania for our next stop. The break gives Coach Freeman and Joanna a chance to check in and see how their six kids are doing. That is the most difficult part of these trips for them, the time away from their kids. But they take as many opportunities as possible to Facetime and call to check in!

And don’t think because Coach Freeman cannot go out on the road recruiting he takes a break from that – he is taking calls from recruits and touching base with his staff at every available opportunity!

As a parent of two youngsters I have nothing but admiration for the babysitters that take care of them during work hours. It’s hard enough to get away from two, I can’t imagine what its like leaving six. Probably relieving to at least a degree, honestly.

And of course he’s recruiting whichever way he’s allowed to at this point of the year.

Alumni Clubs in Gettysburg

As I mentioned in the opening, visiting award-winning Notre Dame Alumni Clubs is a huge part of the month of May for Coach Freeman and the first of six club visits came in Gettysburg. It was easy to see why Gettysburg is considered one of the finest clubs across as they were great hosts! Gettysburg president, Linda Masenheimer, ran the event to perfection. (Katy Lonergan)

“This is a place you’ve obviously heard about throughout school and in history…I really want at some point to be able to spend time in this wonderful place.” – Marcus Freeman to ABC 27 News

When they say that college football coaches have to be at least part-politician, let’s just say that Freeman has that part down. Nailed it!

Next up: Columbia, South Carolina

We touched down in Columbia, South Carolina to end the 14-hour day! Stay tuned for more as Coach Freeman might just be coming to a city near you this month! Check back in on Friday for updates on Days 2 and 3 of our trip.

We’re into May which makes it feel like college football is the longest away that it gets. There is no teaser of spring ball to look forward to right now so I appreciate the content creation that is being done at this point of the year.

