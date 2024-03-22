Where are women's March Madness games in 2024? Here's the complete list

Where are women's March Madness games being played?

Like in 2023, the NCAA women’s tournament will have two “super” regionals, meaning there will be four Sweet 16 and two Elite Eight games at each site. This change was made in an effort to draw more fans, and worked well last year. Given the star power in the game this season — Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers — you can expect more of the same.

First round

Dates: Friday-Saturday, March 22-23

Venues and locations: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.); Moody Center (Austin, Texas); Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio); Maples Pavilion (Stanford, Calif.); Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.); Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Ore.); Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.); Bramlage Coliseum (Manhattan, Kan).; Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa); Galen Center (Los Angeles, Calif.); Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, Ind.); Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, Calif.); Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, Conn.), Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, N.C.); Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind.); McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, Wash).

Second round

Dates: Sunday-Monday, March 24-25

Venues and locations: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.); Moody Center (Austin, Texas); Value City Arena (Columbus, Ohio); Maples Pavilion (Stanford, Calif.); Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.); Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Ore.); Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.); Bramlage Coliseum (Manhattan, Kan).; Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa); Galen Center (Los Angeles, Calif.); Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, Ind.); Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, Calif.); Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, Conn.), Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, N.C.); Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Ind.); McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, Wash).

Here is where the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, FInal Four and national championship games are.

Round Locations Venues Dates Sweet 16 Portland Moda Center March 29-30 Sweet 16 Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center March 29-30 Elite Eight Portland Moda Center March 31-April 1 Elite Eight Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center March 31-April 1 Final Four Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse April 5 National championship Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse April 7

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA women’s tournament locations 2024: Where March Madness games are