Advertisement

When and where the women's golf majors will be played in 2024

Golf Channel
·1 min read
When and where the women's golf majors will be played in 2024

Here's a look at the where and when the five LPGA majors (in bold) will be contested in 2024 — highlighted by the AIG Women's Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews — as well as a few other notable events on the women's professional calendar:

DATE

EVENT

LOCATION

April 18-21

The Chevron Championship

Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas

May 30 - June 2

U.S. Women's Open

Lancaster Country Club
Lancaster, Pa.

June 20-23

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Sahalee Country Club
Sammamish, Wash.

July 11-14

The Amundi Evian Championship

Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France

Aug. 7-10

Olympic Women's Golf Competition

Le Golf National
Paris, France

Aug. 22-25

AIG Women’s Open

Old Course
St Andrews, Scotland

Sept. 13-15

Solheim Cup

Robert Trent Jones GC
Gainesville, Va.

Nov. 21-24

CME Group Tour Championship

Tiburón Golf Club
Naples, Fla.