When and where the women's golf majors will be played in 2024
Here's a look at the where and when the five LPGA majors (in bold) will be contested in 2024 — highlighted by the AIG Women's Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews — as well as a few other notable events on the women's professional calendar:
DATE
EVENT
LOCATION
April 18-21
The Chevron Championship
Club at Carlton Woods
May 30 - June 2
U.S. Women's Open
Lancaster Country Club
June 20-23
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Sahalee Country Club
July 11-14
The Amundi Evian Championship
Evian Resort Golf Club
Aug. 7-10
Olympic Women's Golf Competition
Le Golf National
Aug. 22-25
AIG Women’s Open
Old Course
Sept. 13-15
Solheim Cup
Robert Trent Jones GC
Nov. 21-24
CME Group Tour Championship
Tiburón Golf Club