Where WNC high school football players are headed for college on national signing day

Wednesday brought the opening of the early signing period for Division I football, allowing high school seniors to sign their national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. The early signing period runs through Friday.

Several area high school players are remaining in state at Power 5 schools. The WNC also has players signing to play at the Group of 5 level and the FCS level. Signings are expected to come throughout the day.

Here are the WNC football players who have signed during the early signing period:

Andrews

Tyler West, OT, NC State

Christ School

Cayden Jones, LB, Alabama

Josh Harrison, Edge, Wake Forest

Khalil Conley, ATH, North Carolina

NOTE: If you are an athlete, coach or parent in the WNC who had an athlete who sign during the December football signing period, please email sports@citizentimes.com with the athletes' name and what school they'll be attending. This story will be updated as more athletes sign.

