Where is Wisconsin in study of largest college football fan bases?

The claim of best fanbase gets thrown around often, but which fanbases truly move the needle for the networks?

Strategy analyst Tony Altimore combined multiple studies to figure out just how big college football fanbases are. Wisconsin made the cut among the top 16 FBS fanbases in the country. Among Big Ten teams, Wisconsin came in as the fourth-largest fanbase in the conference.

Unsurprisingly, the Badgers had the largest fanbase in the Big Ten West division. These top 16 fanbases also made up 50% of the entire fan base in the sport.

Here is a look at the rankings of the largest fanbases in college football:

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

Auburn Tigers (SEC)

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

Syracuse Orange (ACC)

Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs through a hole in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.45 million

Texas A&M (SEC)

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) is congratulated by teammates on his touchback in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.87 million

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs in a 13 yard touchdown against Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.99 million

LSU Tigers (SEC)

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.02 million

USC Trojans (Pac-12)

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.46 million

Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst celebrates his team’s victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 30, 2017. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.57 million

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.34 million

Oregon Ducks (Pac-12)

The Oregon Ducks mascot stand behind the endzone during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Ducks won 35-28.

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.54 million

Florida Gators (SEC)

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier tells how proud he is of his team after Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.89 million

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.26 million

Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.36 million

Texas Longhorns (Big 12)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Total Number of Estimated Fans

7.82 million

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) gains yardage during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

8.21 million

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Oct 9, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32)celebrates his touchdown run during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

11.26 million

