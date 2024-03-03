Where Wisconsin stands in updated NCAA basketball national championship odds

Wisconsin basketball’s season to remember is quickly becoming one to forget.

The program entered the 2024 calendar year with loads of momentum. It then entered February as one of the best teams in the country — ranked No. 6 in the nation in the AP Poll, leading the Big Ten Conference race and sitting as a borderline 1-seed in most bracketologies.

Badgers fans had Final Four expectations at that moment in time. Comparisons were being drawn to Bo Ryan’s 2014-2015 team, as it was thought a National Championship was a realistic option.

Well, things fell off rather quickly in February. Nevertheless, Wisconsin still enters the final games of its regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a chance to get hot before the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers won’t be a top seed in the big dance, but they are a lock to make it.

As we’ve seen in the past, anything can happen at that stage in the season.

Before those final regular season games happen, here is where the Badgers stand in the updated NCAA basketball national championship odds, as of Sunday morning after their loss vs Illinois:

1: UConn Huskies

Feb 6, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, guard Cam Spencer (12) and guard Tristen Newton (2) celebrate after defeating the Butler Bulldogs in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +550

KenPom Rank: No. 3

NET Ranking: No. 4

ESPN BPI: No. 4

2: Houston Cougars

Feb 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) and forward J’Wan Roberts (13) react after a play during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +700

KenPom Rank: No. 1

NET Ranking: No. 1

ESPN BPI: No. 1

3: Purdue Boilermakers

Feb 4, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is fouled by Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +750

KenPom Rank: No. 2

NET Ranking: No. 2

ESPN BPI: No. 2

T-4: Arizona Wildcats

Dec 9, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Filip Borovicanin (1) shoots a basket against Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +1300

KenPom Rank: No. 4

NET Ranking: No. 3

ESPN BPI: No. 3

T-4: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) yells after making a three-point basket during a NCAA game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Tennessee won 92-84 against Auburn. Credit: Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Championship odds: +1300

KenPom Rank: No. 5

NET Ranking: No. 5

ESPN BPI: No. 5

T-6: North Carolina Tar Heels

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with guard RJ Davis (4) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +2100

KenPom Rank: No. 9

NET Ranking: No. 9

ESPN BPI: No. 13

T-6: Marquette Golden Eagles

Feb 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart looks on during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +2100

KenPom Rank: No. 11

NET Ranking: No. 11

ESPN BPI: No. 12

T-6: Iowa State Cyclones

Feb 28, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) looks to pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +2100

KenPom Rank: No. 10

NET Ranking: No. 8

ESPN BPI: No. 8

T-9: Duke Blue Devils

Feb 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Spencer Hubbard (55) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +2300

KenPom Rank: No. 8

NET Ranking: No. 13

ESPN BPI: No. 9

T-9: Auburn Tigers

Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) tries to block the shot by Auburn forward Chaney Johnson (31) during a NCAA game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Tennessee won 92-84 against Auburn. Credit: Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Championship odds: +2300

KenPom Rank: No. 6

NET Ranking: No. 7

ESPN BPI: No. 7

11: Alabama Crimson Tide

Feb 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats gives direction during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +2600

KenPom Rank: No. 7

NET Ranking: No. 6

ESPN BPI: No. 6

T-12: Creighton Blue Jays

Feb 28, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) scores against Seton Hall Pirates guard Jaquan Sanders (13) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +3000

KenPom Rank: No. 12

NET Ranking: No. 12

ESPN BPI: No. 10

T-12: Kansas Jayhawks

Feb 24, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) shoots under the basket as Texas Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell (23) looks on during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +3000

KenPom Rank: No. 16

NET Ranking: No. 17

ESPN BPI: No. 16

T-12: Baylor Bears

Feb 26, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard RayJ Dennis (10) reacts after a made basket against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +3000

KenPom Rank: No. 14

NET Ranking: No. 14

ESPN BPI: No. 14

T-12: Illinois Fighting Illini

Dec 22, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts as he talks to a referee during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +3000

KenPom Rank: No. 13

NET Ranking: No. 16

ESPN BPI: No. 11

16: Kentucky Wildcats

Feb 27, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +3500

KenPom Rank: No. 18

NET Ranking: No. 20

ESPN BPI: No. 20

17: Michigan State Spartans

Jan 10, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to the referees during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +6500

KenPom Rank: No. 21

NET Ranking: No. 24

ESPN BPI: No. 19

T-18: Florida Gators

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) comes up with the rebound during the first half. The Florida men’s basketball team hosted the Missouri Tigers at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Championship odds: +7000

KenPom Rank: No. 28

NET Ranking: No. 34

ESPN BPI: No. 28

T-18: BYU Cougars

Feb 27, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) celebrates with forward Noah Waterman (0) after scoring against the against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +7000

KenPom Rank: No. 15

NET Ranking: No. 10

ESPN BPI: No. 17

T-18: San Diego State Aztecs

Feb 24, 2024; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) makes a shot over Fresno State Bulldogs forward Chase Courtney (40) in the second half at the Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +7000

KenPom Rank: No. 19

NET Ranking: No. 18

ESPN BPI: No. 32

T-18: Saint Mary's Gaels

Nov 19, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; St. Mary’s Gaels guard Aidan Mahaney (20) shoots between Xavier Musketeers guard Dailyn Swain (3) and forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +7000

KenPom Rank: No. 20

NET Ranking: No. 15

ESPN BPI: No. 15

T-22: Washington State Cougars

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Jaylen Wells (0) and Washington State Cougars forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) celebrates after a game against the USC Trojans at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +8000

KenPom Rank: No. 41

NET Ranking: No. 39

ESPN BPI: No. 40

T-22: Clemson Tigers

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) and Clemson sophomore forward PJ Hall (24) celebrate in the closing second of the second half against Wake Forest at Littlejohn Coliseum Friday, December 2, 2022. Clemson Basketball Vs Wake Forest University Acc. Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff-USA TODAY NETWORK

Championship odds: +8000

KenPom Rank: No. 24

NET Ranking: No. 23

ESPN BPI: No. 21

T-22: South Carolina Gamecocks

Feb 24, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris (left) talks with guard Zachary Davis (12) during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +8000

KenPom Rank: No. 46

NET Ranking: No. 47

ESPN BPI: No. 54

T-25: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Feb 27, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (0) drives to the basket as Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +9000

KenPom Rank: No. 28

NET Ranking: No. 31

ESPN BPI: No. 31

T-25: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Feb 24, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) looks on during a game against the Santa Clara Broncos in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 94-81. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +9000

KenPom Rank: No. 16

NET Ranking: No. 18

ESPN BPI: No. 19

T-27: Wisconsin Badgers

Feb 13, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Championship odds: +10000

KenPom Rank: No. 23

NET Ranking: No. 22

ESPN BPI: No. 22

