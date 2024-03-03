Where Wisconsin stands in updated NCAA basketball national championship odds
Wisconsin basketball’s season to remember is quickly becoming one to forget.
The program entered the 2024 calendar year with loads of momentum. It then entered February as one of the best teams in the country — ranked No. 6 in the nation in the AP Poll, leading the Big Ten Conference race and sitting as a borderline 1-seed in most bracketologies.
Badgers fans had Final Four expectations at that moment in time. Comparisons were being drawn to Bo Ryan’s 2014-2015 team, as it was thought a National Championship was a realistic option.
Well, things fell off rather quickly in February. Nevertheless, Wisconsin still enters the final games of its regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a chance to get hot before the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers won’t be a top seed in the big dance, but they are a lock to make it.
As we’ve seen in the past, anything can happen at that stage in the season.
Before those final regular season games happen, here is where the Badgers stand in the updated NCAA basketball national championship odds, as of Sunday morning after their loss vs Illinois:
1: UConn Huskies
Championship odds: +550
KenPom Rank: No. 3
NET Ranking: No. 4
ESPN BPI: No. 4
2: Houston Cougars
Championship odds: +700
KenPom Rank: No. 1
NET Ranking: No. 1
ESPN BPI: No. 1
3: Purdue Boilermakers
Championship odds: +750
KenPom Rank: No. 2
NET Ranking: No. 2
ESPN BPI: No. 2
T-4: Arizona Wildcats
Championship odds: +1300
KenPom Rank: No. 4
NET Ranking: No. 3
ESPN BPI: No. 3
T-4: Tennessee Volunteers
Championship odds: +1300
KenPom Rank: No. 5
NET Ranking: No. 5
ESPN BPI: No. 5
T-6: North Carolina Tar Heels
Championship odds: +2100
KenPom Rank: No. 9
NET Ranking: No. 9
ESPN BPI: No. 13
T-6: Marquette Golden Eagles
Championship odds: +2100
KenPom Rank: No. 11
NET Ranking: No. 11
ESPN BPI: No. 12
T-6: Iowa State Cyclones
Championship odds: +2100
KenPom Rank: No. 10
NET Ranking: No. 8
ESPN BPI: No. 8
T-9: Duke Blue Devils
Championship odds: +2300
KenPom Rank: No. 8
NET Ranking: No. 13
ESPN BPI: No. 9
T-9: Auburn Tigers
Championship odds: +2300
KenPom Rank: No. 6
NET Ranking: No. 7
ESPN BPI: No. 7
11: Alabama Crimson Tide
Championship odds: +2600
KenPom Rank: No. 7
NET Ranking: No. 6
ESPN BPI: No. 6
T-12: Creighton Blue Jays
Championship odds: +3000
KenPom Rank: No. 12
NET Ranking: No. 12
ESPN BPI: No. 10
T-12: Kansas Jayhawks
Championship odds: +3000
KenPom Rank: No. 16
NET Ranking: No. 17
ESPN BPI: No. 16
T-12: Baylor Bears
Championship odds: +3000
KenPom Rank: No. 14
NET Ranking: No. 14
ESPN BPI: No. 14
T-12: Illinois Fighting Illini
Championship odds: +3000
KenPom Rank: No. 13
NET Ranking: No. 16
ESPN BPI: No. 11
16: Kentucky Wildcats
Championship odds: +3500
KenPom Rank: No. 18
NET Ranking: No. 20
ESPN BPI: No. 20
17: Michigan State Spartans
Championship odds: +6500
KenPom Rank: No. 21
NET Ranking: No. 24
ESPN BPI: No. 19
T-18: Florida Gators
Championship odds: +7000
KenPom Rank: No. 28
NET Ranking: No. 34
ESPN BPI: No. 28
T-18: BYU Cougars
Championship odds: +7000
KenPom Rank: No. 15
NET Ranking: No. 10
ESPN BPI: No. 17
T-18: San Diego State Aztecs
Championship odds: +7000
KenPom Rank: No. 19
NET Ranking: No. 18
ESPN BPI: No. 32
T-18: Saint Mary's Gaels
Championship odds: +7000
KenPom Rank: No. 20
NET Ranking: No. 15
ESPN BPI: No. 15
T-22: Washington State Cougars
Championship odds: +8000
KenPom Rank: No. 41
NET Ranking: No. 39
ESPN BPI: No. 40
T-22: Clemson Tigers
Championship odds: +8000
KenPom Rank: No. 24
NET Ranking: No. 23
ESPN BPI: No. 21
T-22: South Carolina Gamecocks
Championship odds: +8000
KenPom Rank: No. 46
NET Ranking: No. 47
ESPN BPI: No. 54
T-25: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Championship odds: +9000
KenPom Rank: No. 28
NET Ranking: No. 31
ESPN BPI: No. 31
T-25: Gonzaga Bulldogs
Championship odds: +9000
KenPom Rank: No. 16
NET Ranking: No. 18
ESPN BPI: No. 19
T-27: Wisconsin Badgers
Championship odds: +10000
KenPom Rank: No. 23
NET Ranking: No. 22
ESPN BPI: No. 22
