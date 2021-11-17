Where Wisconsin stands among the top rushing defenses in college football

Wisconsin’s defense has been utterly dominant against the rush all season long. The Badger unit has paced the team to the top of the Big Ten West standings even after a slow offensive start to the year.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Wisconsin’s strong rushing defense is their strength of schedule. The Badgers have played Army, a team that quite literally only runs the football, and Michigan who has been a top-15 rushing team all season long.

Despite their opponents, Wisconsin statistically looks like the best rushing defense in the nation. Here is a look at where Wisconsin’s numbers sit compared to the rest of the country:

10. Mississippi State - 102 rushing yards allowed per game

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach looks on during the final minute of the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34.

9. Minnesota - 99.9 rushing yards allowed per game

Dec 12, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck (right) walks on the sideline during a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

8. Houston - 97.8 rushing yards allowed per game

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) is tackled out of bounds during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

7. Army - 95.0 rushing yards allowed per game

Nov 13, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken stands during the West Point alma mater after a win against the Bucknell Bisons at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

6. Oklahoma State - 90.9 rushing yards allowed per game

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

5. UTSA - 89.9 rushing yards allowed per game

Nov 13, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles quarterback Jake Smithhart (11) fumbles after a hit by UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. (26) at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

4. Alabama - 83.5 rushing yards allowed per game

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

3. San Diego State - 82.9 rushing yards allowed per game

Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) runs the ball against San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka (43) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2. Georgia - 78.2 rushing yards per game

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Wisconsin - 60.6 rushing yards per game

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson (9) and safety John Torchio (15) make a tackle during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

