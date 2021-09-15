Where Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi ranks among 2021 Big Ten rushing leaders

The Wisconsin RB’s have been a welcome, albeit familiar, sight for Badger fans through two weeks of football.

Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi has led the way in that department, racking up more rushing yards through two weeks as a Badger than he had in his Tigers career. Opportunity has met preparation for Wisconsin’s starter, who has carried the ball 51 times in two games.

The conference as a whole has produced solid runners through a pair of weeks. Fellow Big Ten running back Kenneth Walker III exploded in Week 1 for Michigan State, as he torched Northwestern’s defense to the tune of 264 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns.

Class of 2020 product Miyan Williams starred for Ohio State in Week 1, and Michigan’s one-two punch of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have excelled in Ann Arbor.

Mellusi’s first two weeks rank near the top of the conference, but where does he currently stand among the Big Ten rushing leaders? Here is a look at the top ten Big Ten running backs through two weeks according to total rushing yards:

10. Tyler Goodson - Iowa

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 154 rushing yards 2 rushing TD's 3.9 yards per carry

9. Stephen Carr - Indiana

Iowa junior linebacker Seth Benson hits Indiana senior running back Stephen Carr in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.





The Numbers: 175 rushing yards 1 rushing TD's 4.3 yards per carry

8. Tayon Fleet-Davis - Maryland

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 189 rushing yards 1 rushing TD's 7.3 yards per carry

7. Miyan Williams - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) runs past Oregon Ducks safety Steve Stephens IV (7) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.





The Numbers: 202 rushing yards 1 rushing TD's 8.8 yards per carry

6. Trey Potts - Minnesota

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 212 rushing yards 2 rushing TD's 4.8 yards per carry

5. Evan Hull - Northwestern

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 213 rushing yards 2 rushing TD's 6.9 yards per carry

4. Hassan Haskins - Michigan

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins carries the ball the 31-10 win over Washington on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.





The Numbers: 225 rushing yards 2 rushing TD's 5.6 yards per carry

3. Chez Mellusi - Wisconsin

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 265 rushing yards 2 rushing TD's 5.2 yards per carry

2. Blake Corum - Michigan

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 282 rushing yards 4 rushing TD's 8.1 yards per carry

1. Kenneth Walker III

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 321 rushing yards 5 rushing TD's 10.7 yards per carry

