Where Wisconsin’s position groups rank in Phil Steele’s ‘College Football Preview’

The summer months are upon us and we are now less than 10 full weeks from watching Wisconsin football.

One of the best offseason milestones is the release of Phil Steele’s annual College Football Preview magazine. It gives an in-depth look at every aspect of every team in the country, giving fans every note of information necessary for watching teams take the field in September.

One of Steele’s chapters ranks the top-60 groups at every position. We may already know how Wisconsin is set to line up Week 1, but how do their skill groups compare to others across the country?

Quarterback

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Steele's National Rank: No. 20 Other Big Ten schools to note: Indiana No. 18, Purdue No. 29, Nebraska No. 30, Ohio State No. 31, Penn State No. 33, Minnesota No. 42, Northwestern No. 48, Michigan No. 54, Illinois No. 55,

Running back

Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker James Miller (8) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Steele's National Rank: No. 16 Other Big Ten schools to note: Ohio State No. 8, Penn State No. 12, Minnesota No. 19, Iowa No. 35, Michigan No. 50,

Receivers

Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Steele's National Rank: Unranked (outside the top 59) Other Big Ten schools to note: Ohio State No. 1, Penn State No. 13, Purdue No. 22, Indiana No. 24, Maryland No. 25, Michigan State No. 46, Michigan No. 53, Iowa No. 55

Offensive line

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Steele's National Rank: No. 13 Other Big Ten schools to note: Ohio State No. 2, Minnesota No. 11, Michigan No. 42, Penn State No. 47, Iowa No. 53, Illinois No. 55

Defensive line

Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

Steele's National Rank: Unranked (outside top 58) Other Big Ten schools to note: Ohio State No. 4, Penn State No. 17, Purdue No. 25, Illinois No. 31, Michigan No. 46, Iowa No. 47, Indiana No. 50, Northwestern No. 58

Linebacker

Credit: Wisconsin athletics

Steele's National Rank: No. 6 Other Big Ten schools to note: Penn State No. 15, Iowa No. 21, Ohio State No. 30

Defensive back

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Steele's National Rank: No. 10 Other Big Ten schools to note: Indiana No. 7, Iowa No. 9, Penn State No. 16, Ohio State No. 19, Maryland No. 28, Northwestern No. 39, Michigan No. 42, Michigan State No. 46, Nebraska No. 54

Special teams

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Steele's National Rank: Unranked (outside the top 63) Other Big Ten schools to note: Iowa No. 4, Penn State No. 8, Michigan No. 40, Illinois No. 49, Ohio State No. 50, Indiana No. 58

