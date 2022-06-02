Where Wisconsin players stand in preseason All-Big Ten projections

As teams gear up for the 2022 college football season, Athlon Sports released their predictions for how the All-Big Ten teams will look come the end of the year.

Michigan led the way with 17 All-Big Ten preseason selections, while Ohio State followed close behind with 16 players named to the different teams. Wisconsin came in on the next tier of teams, as the Badgers had seven players listed, and three players named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Michigan State and Iowa joined Ohio State and Michigan in double-digits, as the Spartans and Hawkeyes each had 11 players named to the Athlon Sports preseason squads.

Here is a look at which Badgers made the cut:

S Hunter Wohler: Fourth-Team Defense

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan 34-7.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

OL Jack Nelson: Fourth-Team Offense

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OL Tyler Beach: Third-Team Offense

Sep 7, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OL Joe Tippman: Second-Team Offense

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Uwgrid12 7

DL Keeanu Benton: First-Team Defense

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Keeanu Benton #95 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after recording a sack against Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers (not pictured) in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

LB Nick Herbig: First-Team Defense

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Linebacker Nick Herbig #19 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts from the sideline following a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RB Braelon Allen: Wisconsin

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs up field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

