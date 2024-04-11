Where do Wisconsin and Marquette land in the 'way-too-early' top 25 basketball projections for next year?

Though Marquette University already knows it will say goodbye to Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek next year, most men's college basketball onlookers already assumed that would be the case, and it hasn't stopped the annual crop of "way-too-early" top 25 lists from noticing the Golden Eagles after back-to-back seasons of landing a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's how the Golden Eagles fare in these projections, which also frequently feature Wisconsin.

Yes, everyone understands the caveat that future NBA draft declarations and transfer-portal machinations will tweak these rankings, but take them for what they're worth:

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) scores on North Carolina State guard DJ Horne (0) during the second half of their game in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Friday at American Airlines Arena in Dallas. North Carolina State beat Marquette 67-58.

ESPN: Marquette at No. 11

Projecting three returning starters — Kam Jones, David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell — plus key rotation players Chase Ross, Ben Gold and a healed Sean Jones, Jeff Borzello of ESPN loves where the Golden Eagles stand, even ranking them ahead of Final Four returnee Alabama and No. 1 seed in 2024, North Carolina, both of which are regarded as top-10 teams by other publications.

Wisconsin gets a mention at No. 24, even accounting for the loss of AJ Storr.

"Greg Gard still has Max Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl and John Blackwell coming back to form the core of his 2024-25 team," Borzello wrote. "Wisconsin had its best offense last season since Bo Ryan was in Madison, but that led to huge issues on the defensive end of the floor. Gard will have to find better balance if the Badgers are to advance out of the first weekend for the first time since 2017."

CBS Sports: Marquette at No. 17

Gary Parrish of CBS put MU lower but acknowledged he expected the return of every rotation player except Kolek and Ighodaro.

"Kam Jones, the Golden Eagles' leading scorer, could reasonably also enter the NBA Draft, but he'll be projected back here until he indicates otherwise," Parrish wrote.

Parrish put the Badgers at No. 21, noting the return of everyone but Storr and Tyler Wahl.

"Year 10 for Gard should result in a seventh NCAA Tournament appearance, which highlights how he's successfully followed Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Bo Ryan at Wisconsin," Parrish wrote.

Marquette sophomore guard Sean Jones is rehabbing the torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in January.

USA TODAY: Marquette at No. 18

A trio of writers regard the Golden Eagles at No. 18 and Wisconsin at No. 21.

Included in the story: "Chucky Hepburn should be back to run point with John Blackwell and Max Klesmit joining him in the backcourt. There is returning size in the frontcourt — notably leading rebounder Steven Crowl — to make this a team that finishes in the upper half of the Big Ten."

The Athletic: Marquette at No. 14, Wisconsin out

CJ Moore and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic also project the two big losses for Marquette in Ighodaro and Kolek, but ...

"That still leaves Marquette with the backbone of an awesome team led by Jones, who projects as a preseason All-American after averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3. Look for him to take on more of an on-ball role following Kolek’s departure, something that might unlock an even more dynamic part of his game."

Wisconsin doesn't appear in the top 25.

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots the ball against James Madison Dukes guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

NCAA.com: Wisconsin ahead of Marquette

Andy Katz of NCAA.com made a "way too early" power rankings and has Marquette at No. 24, with Wisconsin at No. 21.

"A.J. Storr entered the portal and Wisconsin will have to replace the production from the guard, but incoming freshman Daniel Freitag might see significant time and help returning Chucky Hepburn in another solid Greg Gard-led backcourt," Katz wrote.

Max Klesmit of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts during the second half against the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 22, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York.

247Sports: Marquette at No. 13

The most optimistic MU ranking in our list comes from Isaac Trotter of 247Sports, who also believes Kam Jones is in line for a special season. He tells readers to keep an eye out for Gold as a developing standout.

The Badgers, meanwhile, come in at No. 18.

"You know what you're getting from Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit and Steven Crowl," Trotter wrote. "John Blackwell was one of the Big Ten's best freshmen this past season and could be a big candidate for a Year 2 jump. Big man Nolan Winter is going to be a good one, too. Yes, Connor Essegian and AJ Storr entered the portal, but Wisconsin isn't far away from being near the top of the Big Ten pecking order next season."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette and Wisconsin mentioned in 'way-too-early' top 25s for 2024