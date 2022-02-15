Where Wisconsin lands in Way-too-early 2022 Bowl Projections

In college football there is no such thing as an off-season. Whether it be coaches working tirelessly to construct their coaching staffs, on the road recruiting, or working the always busy transfer portal – college football never sleeps.

So, is it really too early to start thinking about the 2022 college football season?

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network doesn’t think so, seeing he recently released his never-too-early bowl projections for 2022.

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a 9-4 season where they finished 6-3 in the Big Ten play, and capped the year off with a 20-13 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Now, entering 2022 the Badgers will be looking to replace a ton of production on both sides of the ball.

On offense they’ll be looking to replace six preferred starters. Most notably Wisconsin loses two along the offensive line, and the teams top three pass-catchers from a season ago.

Jim Leonhard’s top defensive unit from last season will have even more production needing to be replaced, as they will be without eight preferred starters from a year ago.

So, where do the Badgers land on Never-Too-Early bowl projections list? According to McMurphy, the Badgers are currently projected to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Wake Forest in a re-match of the fabled Dukes Mayo Bowl of 2020.

With Super Bowl over, it’s time to prepare for real bowl season: my Never-Too-Early 2022 @ActionNetworkHQ bowl projections. All 42 bowls from @CFBPlayoff to the TBA Bowl (seriously, bowl hasn’t been created yet) & several changes from last year's tie-ins https://t.co/2iO4QDkMmV — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 14, 2022

