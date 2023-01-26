Where Wisconsin lands in On3’s ranking of transfer portal winners

On3 recently looked at the biggest winners of transfer portal season, and it’s no surprise that Wisconsin was near the top.

The Badgers have revamped their coaching staff, quarterback room, and defense in one of the most exciting offseasons in program history.

Wisconsin has brought in not one, not two, but three former four-star quarterbacks (with a fourth one coming in 2024). They also landed the highest-ranked wide receiver in school history.

With a renewed energy on both sides of the ball thanks to Wisconsin’s new coaching staff, the Badgers were near the top of On3’s transfer portal rankings.

Here is a look at where they landed:

Ole Miss

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee after a call during the second half against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin and the Rebels landed 14 transfers this offseason. Wide receiver Chris Marshall (Texas A&M) and quarterback Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) were among the most impactful.

Oregon

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks landed nine transfers, including defensive end Jordan Burch from South Carolina, and safety Evan Williams out of Fresno State.

Wisconsin

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. He was previously head coach for six seasons at Cincinnati.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Badgers landed 13 players, including wide receiver C.J. Williams (USC) and quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU).

USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans landed 12 players, including linebacker Mason Cobb out of Oklahoma State and wide receiver Dorian Singer out of Arizona.

UCLA

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs into the end zone for a two point conversion against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins landed 12 players, including quarterback Collin Schlee (Kent State) and running back Carson Steele (Ball State).

Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell conducts warm-ups in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Garnet and Gold spring game kickoff Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The Seminoles landed ten transfers including offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) and cornerback Fentrell Cypress (Virginia).

