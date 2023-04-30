Where Wisconsin lands in NCAA.com’s way-too-early preseason Top 25
The Badgers have reinvented their roster and their coaching staff this offseason, and in the process have heightened expectations heading into 2023.
While Wisconsin has been left out of many early top 25 lists due to the way last season ended and their overall 7-6 record in 2023, the arrival of Luke Fickell has the Badgers trending up.
NCAA.com recently released their way-too-early top 25 rankings, and Wisconsin snuck in near the end.
Ohio State was unsurprisingly near the top of the list, with other Big Ten schools also landing in the rankings.
Here is where the Badgers landed in the first iteration of the NCAA.com preseason top 25:
UTSA
Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (31) runs the ball against the Troy Trojans during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: UTSA went 11-3 and lost in the Cure Bowl.
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee after a call during the second half against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Ole Miss went 8-4 and lost in the Texas Bowl.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball toward the end zone against the Oklahoma State Cowboys as his teammate wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) begins to react during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Ncaa Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Last season: Wisconsin went 7-6 and beat Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Went 9-5 and lost in the Holiday Bowl
Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Iowa went 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl.
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Kansas State went 10-4 and lost in the Sugar Bowl
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Texas Tech went 8-5 and won the Texas Bowl
Nov 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Iverson Celestine (8) runs the ball against against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Tulane went 12-2 and won the Cotton Bowl
Texas
Head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, talks to Tony Dews of the Tennessee Titans at the Texas Longhorns’ annual pro timing day at Denius Fields on the Universiy of Texas at Austin Campus on Thursday March 9, 2023.
Aem Tx Pro Timing Day 2023 17
Last season: Texas went 8-5 and lost in the Alamo Bowl
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) hits Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as he throws the ball at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Last season: Oregon State went 10-3 and won the Las Vegas Bowl.
Oregon
Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Oregon went 10-3 and won the Holiday Bowl.
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) tackles Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (0) during the first quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.
Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson
Last season: Clemson went 11-3 and lost in the Orange Bowl.
Notre Dame
Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Notre Dame went 9-4 and won the Gator Bowl.
Tennessee
Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Tennessee went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl.
Utah
Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Utah went 10-4 and lost in the Rose Bowl.
TCU
Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: TCU went 13-2 and lost in the national championship.
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snap against Texas during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio.
Last season: Washington went 11-2 and won Alamo Bowl.
USC
Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: USC went 11-3 and lost in the Cotton Bowl
Florida State
Sep 24, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Boston College Eagles cornerback Josh DeBerry (21) at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Florida State went 10-3 and won the Cheez-It Bowl.
LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.
Last season: LSU went 10-4 and won the Citrus Bowl.
Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Penn State went 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl.
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) leaves the field following the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Alabama went 11-2 and won the Sugar Bowl.
Ohio State
Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Football Buckeyes Spring Football
Last season: Ohio State went 11-2 and lost in the CFP semifinals.
Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Last season: Michigan went 13-1 and lost in the CFP semifinal.
Georgia
Tight end Brock Bowers’ fourth-quarter touchdown gave Georgia a 26-18 lead.
Last season: Georgia went 15-0 en route to a national championship.