Where Wisconsin lands in NCAA.com’s way-too-early preseason Top 25

The Badgers have reinvented their roster and their coaching staff this offseason, and in the process have heightened expectations heading into 2023.

While Wisconsin has been left out of many early top 25 lists due to the way last season ended and their overall 7-6 record in 2023, the arrival of Luke Fickell has the Badgers trending up.

NCAA.com recently released their way-too-early top 25 rankings, and Wisconsin snuck in near the end.

Ohio State was unsurprisingly near the top of the list, with other Big Ten schools also landing in the rankings.

Here is where the Badgers landed in the first iteration of the NCAA.com preseason top 25:

UTSA

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (31) runs the ball against the Troy Trojans during the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: UTSA went 11-3 and lost in the Cure Bowl.

Ole Miss Rebels

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee after a call during the second half against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Ole Miss went 8-4 and lost in the Texas Bowl.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball toward the end zone against the Oklahoma State Cowboys as his teammate wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) begins to react during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Ncaa Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Last season: Wisconsin went 7-6 and beat Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

North Carolina

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Went 9-5 and lost in the Holiday Bowl

Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Iowa went 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl.

Kansas State

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Kansas State went 10-4 and lost in the Sugar Bowl

Texas Tech

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Texas Tech went 8-5 and won the Texas Bowl

Tulane

Nov 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Iverson Celestine (8) runs the ball against against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Tulane went 12-2 and won the Cotton Bowl

Texas

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, talks to Tony Dews of the Tennessee Titans at the Texas Longhorns’ annual pro timing day at Denius Fields on the Universiy of Texas at Austin Campus on Thursday March 9, 2023.

Aem Tx Pro Timing Day 2023 17

Last season: Texas went 8-5 and lost in the Alamo Bowl

Oregon State

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) hits Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as he throws the ball at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Last season: Oregon State went 10-3 and won the Las Vegas Bowl.

Oregon

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Oregon went 10-3 and won the Holiday Bowl.

Clemson

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) tackles Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (0) during the first quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson

Last season: Clemson went 11-3 and lost in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Notre Dame went 9-4 and won the Gator Bowl.

Tennessee

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Tennessee went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl.

Utah

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Utah went 10-4 and lost in the Rose Bowl.

TCU

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: TCU went 13-2 and lost in the national championship.

Washington

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snap against Texas during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio.

Last season: Washington went 11-2 and won Alamo Bowl.

USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: USC went 11-3 and lost in the Cotton Bowl

Florida State

Sep 24, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Boston College Eagles cornerback Josh DeBerry (21) at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Florida State went 10-3 and won the Cheez-It Bowl.

LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Last season: LSU went 10-4 and won the Citrus Bowl.

Penn State

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Penn State went 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl.

Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) leaves the field following the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Alabama went 11-2 and won the Sugar Bowl.

Ohio State

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Buckeyes Spring Football

Last season: Ohio State went 11-2 and lost in the CFP semifinals.

Michigan

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: Michigan went 13-1 and lost in the CFP semifinal.

Georgia

Tight end Brock Bowers’ fourth-quarter touchdown gave Georgia a 26-18 lead.

Last season: Georgia went 15-0 en route to a national championship.

