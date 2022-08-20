Where Wisconsin lands in Mike Farrell’s top-five defenses against the run in 2022

The Wisconsin Badgers had one of the best defenses in the country last season but will be missing several of last year’s starters going into this season.

Related: Head coach Paul Chryst comments on UW’s passing game during fall camp

The Badgers’ loss of starters has not deterred football writer, Mike Farrell, who has predicted Wisconsin to have one of the top five run defenses in college football next season. Alongside Wisconsin in Farrell’s top five is Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and Clemson.

The return of defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and outside linebacker Nick Herbig in the Badgers’ front seven, along with the experience of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard should help Wisconsin continue its excellence on the defensive side of the ball.

5) Iowa Hawkeyes

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

4) Clemson Tigers

© Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

3) Wisconsin Badgers

David Berding/Getty Images

2) Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

1) Alabama Crimson Tide

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire