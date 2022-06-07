Where Wisconsin lands on the list of all-time Doak Walker Award winners

Wisconsin has been a premier destination for college football’s best running backs over the past few decades of Badger football. From Ron Dayne to Jonathan Taylor and with a number of legends in between, Wisconsin has dominated on the ground in recent years.

How about a stat that backs up the greatness of Badger running backs? The Doak Walker Award has annually honored the top running back in college football since 1990, and Wisconsin has had its fair share of winners. Badger fans won’t be surprised as to where Wisconsin lands among schools with the most all-time winners of the award.

Here is a look at which school’s have the most Doak Walker Award’s since its inception in 1990:

Stanford: 2-time winners

Dec 1, 2018; Berkeley, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love (20) rounds the corner for extra yards on a rushing play against the California Golden Bears in the second quarter of the 121st Big Game, at California Memorial Stadium. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

2009: Toby Gerhart

2017: Bryce Love

Arkansas: 2-time winners

Nov 12, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks former running back Darren McFadden (center) is honored between quarters and helps the spirit squad lead the crowd in a cheer during the game against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 38-10. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

2006: Darren McFadden

2007: Darren McFadden

Texas Tech: 2-time winners

Nov 25, 1994; Fort Worth, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Byron Hanspard (4) hurdles Texas Christian Horned Frogs linebacker Vincent Pryor (89) at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

1993: Bryon “Bam” Morris

1996: Byron Hanspard

Alabama: 3-time winners

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) tries to break a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Jarques McClellion (4) in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

2011: Trent Richardson

2015: Derrick Henry

2020: Najee Harris

Texas: 4-time winners

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns former running back and 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams autographs a helmet at the ESPN Heisman House at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1997: Ricky Williams

1998: Ricky Williams

2004: Cedric Benson

2016: D’Onta Foreman

Wisconsin: 5-time winners (most of any school all-time)

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is off to the races as he leaves Nebraska’s defense in his wake on an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

1999: Ron Dayne

2012: Montee Ball

2014: Melvin Gordon

2018: Jonathan Taylor

2019: Jonathan Taylor

